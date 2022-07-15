Stop Losing Money In The Bear Market! Gnox (GNOX) Could Help You Profit While Crypto Like Solana (SOL) And Dogecoin (DOGE) Continue To Slump

You’re not the only one who is frustrated by the present bear market in cryptocurrencies. As prices continue to decline, many investors are losing money. However, there might be a method to stop the loss and perhaps benefit from the present state of the market.

While existing cryptocurrencies like Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) continue to depreciate in value, Gnox (GNOX), a new cryptocurrency, may help you weather the current market conditions and perhaps gain money. Here’s how Gnox could stop your bear market losses and perhaps help you turn a profit.

Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) Overview

From an academic perspective, the Solana price chart is one to take into consideration, but it is still adverse for trading in the near future, as where the SOL price intends to go next is not entirely clear.

Speaking of Dogecoin, it has lately seen its price rejected at the $0.07 threshold. This might lead to another sell-off, which could lower the price into June’s 4-hour supply zone by around $0.05. Some analysts even fear that bears might kill DOGE.

It’s hard to predict how far SOL and DOGE will continue to slump. However, GNOX is here to boost confidence and hope for the investors.

What Is Gnox (GNOX)?

Gnox, a newcomer to the DeFi community, aims to revolutionize investing by being the first to offer “yield farming as a service” to investors. The self-accumulating reflection token of the protocol will provide holders with constant passive returns only by remaining in an approved wallet.

It is as simple as receiving rewards for committing to a community. The treasury monies, which are allocated to different DeFi protocols based on the outcome of the voting (the community can vote on the kind of investments and risks they wish to take, and the rest is up to DeFi experts), will be the sole source of all incentives. Holders gain profits each month in altcoins.

Each GNOX sale is charged by 10%, thanks to which treasury expands and liquidity is maintained. In addition, 1% of the proceeds from the purchase or sale of GNOX is divided among token holders every hour.

Besides, Gnox has already gained KYC and Smart Contract approval from Soken.io – a leading blockchain security & audit group that further pushes investors’ confidence to trust the GNOX project.

Gnox price has seen a massive price surge during the first two presale rounds – a 63% growth during the harsh market sentiment.

GNOX can serve as a perfect hold-to-earn token that is designed to generate passive returns to holders no matter how the market trends go. The longer the holders lock their Gnox coins, the more returns they can get. Since this mechanism motivates investors to hold and not dump the tokens soon after the launch, vesting won’t be allowed.

Overall, regardless of market turbulence, GNOX faces ongoing buying pressure to preserve its fundamental value.

Gnox (GNOX) – A Way To Profit In The Current Market

Gnox provides a unique solution for investors looking to profit in the current market. By allowing users to fractionalize their investment portfolios, Gnox delivers a way to make money while still diversifying one’s holdings. What’s more, Gnox is an excellent platform for beginner investors. Its user-friendly interface makes it easy to navigate, and the active and helpful community provides everything you need to get started. So, if you’re looking for a way to profit in the current market, Gnox is definitely worth considering.

