Mehracki (MKI) – The Meme Coin Taking Over The Crypto Space Ahead of Floki Inu (FLOKI), and Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge)

Meme coins are cryptocurrencies just like – Bitcoin and Ethereum. These specific coins, however, were designed to pay homage to memes. Memes are the new take-over of pop culture in the 21st century. With the creation of the first meme coin in 2013 and its waves of popularity and positive financial upsurge, meme coins like Mehracki (MKI) started gaining importance in the crypto space.

A few meme coins have deviated from the norm over the years, but Mehracki has honed in on these reasons and provided a lasting solution. The inability of other meme coins to successfully solve real-life cases has eventually led to their failure. On the other hand, MKI creators have successfully developed an ecosystem to solve real-life cases by partnering with feel-good industries.

FLOKI is a meme coin created by the Shiba Inu community and named after Elon Musk’s cryptocurrency investment. This community calls itself the ‘Floki Vikings,’ named after Elon’s dog. The foremost aim of this coin is to create an autonomous and decentralized ecosystem for its users. This ecosystem is set to include strategic partnerships, building utility on the token, and developing use cases for the FLOKI brand.

Just like the name implies, MKI creators want to put the love back into ‘meh .’ With crypto users becoming bored and tired of the repetitive coins, mascots, and tokens sprouting up, MKI is here to bring back the joy and love. This token supports feel-good industries in the spirit of innovation.

These feel-good industries encompass – tourism and hospitality. MKI creators believe these industries have been the core of self-care. Through its hospitality and tourism technology, it gives the MKI ecosystem a light-hearted approach that most meme coins strive for but fail to achieve.

How Will Mehracki (MKI) Lead The Crypto Space Ahead of Floki Inu (FLOKI) And Baby DogeCoin (BabyDoge)

Fans of the online Doge community created BabyDoge. It is a hyper-deflationary coin with a static reflection that rewards its holders. Therefore, every transaction automatically adds more Baby Doge Coins to a user’s wallet. It has real-life utility within its ecosystem. These real-life utility features include – a BabyDoge coin, mobile application, and partnership with coinpayments.

MKI‘s vision is simple yet revolutionary. The Mehracki ecosystem uses blockchain as a tool while promoting health and a quality lifestyle. Mehracki is in this for the long haul, and through supporting independent groups and initiatives, it has formed a thriving online community-driven ecosystem.

MKI authenticates and verifies transactions on the ecosystem. This token serves as a unitary exchange system for customers and hospitality businesses. However, the ability of a MKI user to swap or exchange their tokens for goods and services is unique.

In addition, the MKI token will serve as the official utility token that validates transactions on the Mehracki ecosystem. Payments made with MKI automatically authenticate several rewards, representing milestones for the token’s users. Considering the ongoing global Covid-19 guidelines, the transaction volume will increase due to the elimination of financial institutions. This is not just beneficial to hospitality businesses alone but also to customers as alike.

Mehracki’s community-driven ecosystem is phenomenal. It gives users the power to contribute to the blockchain. The ability of the token’s users to contribute to the ecosystem means that the services to be provided by this token are community-driven services. This does not just ensure financial scalability but also the provision of first-hand information.

With the crypto world’s volatility being magnified by the media, meme coins are using this media-oriented information to build a new kind of digital marketplace based on memes. MKI is not just any meme coin. It’s the feel-good coin, with the lifestyle and health of its users as a fundamental factor. So join this community today to feel at peace, all while you make a return!

