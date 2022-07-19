How to Deposit at iGaming Sites Using Maestro

If you enjoy online casino games, then having a payment option that you are comfortable with is essential. Debit cards are used worldwide with Maestro being a popular choice. Owned by MasterCard, Maestro was introduced in 1991 and can be used to make deposits into your online casino account.

Today, you can find many different Maestro casino sites online, and you can find a list here of some of the very best choices for 2022. You can use your Maestro card for most payment purposes, and at ATMs.

What You Can Expect From a Maestro Online Casino

We are going to take a look at Fruity King Casino (https://www.fruityking.co.uk ) as an example of a great Maestro online casino.

As part of the ProgressPlay network, the slots on offer are second to none in an environment that is safe and secure.

Established in 2016 Fruity King is a tried and trusted online casino site

Software providers include:- Microgaming, Gamevy, NetEnt, Big Time Gaming and more

Fruity King accepts multiple currencies

Easy to contact with a dedicated customer support service in place

Games are fully optimised for mobile play

Besides Fruity King accepting Maestro as a payment option you can also use IDeal, Trustly, Skrill, Neteller, Zimpler, PayPal, VISA, VISA Electron, and MasterCard, amongst others.

Making a deposit is quick and easy.

Once you have signed up with your Maestro online casino, hit the cashier/banking tab and check out the options, which will include Maestro.

Complete all of the required steps, make sure your transaction is what you want, and then confirm your deposit.

You will find that Maestro offers instant deposits which means you are good to go once you have checked that the money is there

How to Apply For a Maestro Card

Applying for a Maestro card is a simple process. Many will already have one as it is part of the standard package you get with many banks when you open up a current account. However, the card is more widely used in some countries than others.

Even though Maestro debit cards and Mastercards are both issued by Mastercard please remember that Maestro is available online as a debit card (Mastercards can be a credit, debit or prepaid card)

Information on the Maestro card can be found here where you can also apply for the card online.

The Difference Between a Debit And Credit Card

Debit Cards are linked to your current account and allow you to carry out transactions with the money available in your account. All payments or withdrawals are debited directly from your bank account so there is no risk of overspending. Some banks will authorise an overdraft but it is recommended that regular checks are made on your balance.

Instant debit cards are the most popular and are perfect for daily use abroad and at home.

Credit cards are very different from debit cards. Instead of transactions debited from your account, your bank pays the amount and then grants you a credit. Each month you should pay off your bill at least in part, waiting until the end of the month before paying for what you have already spent.

Paying by credit card is money loaned to you by your bank or any other payment institution that issued the card to you. Remember never to spend more with a credit card than what you can afford as it can be tempting to spend extravagantly, ending up with an inability to pay the bill at the end of the month.