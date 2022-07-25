MENTAL HEALTH CHARITY DIRECTOR FIGHTS BACK TV CHANNEL GBNEWS

Following an interview on GBNews with Patrick Christys, the panel were asked whether young people need to ‘man-up’ when it comes to their mental health. Following the interview, Shantanu Kundu released a response video which reached 10,000 people



Shantanu Kundu is Executive Director of mental health charity, Be Free Campaign. GBNews coined him as a national treasure on their Friday night show on Friday 15th July.

On Friday 15th July, Shantanu Kundu (Director of the Be Free Campaign) was interviewed by Patrick Christys. Shantanu founded “a mental health charity that tried to work with younger people to help them feel safer to talk about their mental health but also to take it one step further and support people.” After asking his age, Patrick mentioned he’s not someone who thinks “young people have had it really tough” and some people need “get on a bike really and get a wiggle on with life.” GBNEWS applauded Shantanu for his work on mental health and coined him their ‘national treasure.’ In the following week, Shantanu released a response video to Instagram fighting back and calling out GBNews on their insincerity, misinformation, and lack of balanced debate. He rebuttals all the comments that were made and used facts to prove that their opinions and details that were shared, were wrong. This video has reached over 10,000 people and has received a lot of praise.

Following the interview, Shantanu was cut from view and Patrick Christys asked their panel, Peter Lloyd (Daily Mail Journalist) and Paula London (Journalist and Political Commentator) their views on mental health. Patrick started with asking Peter Llloyd if he thinks some young people need to “man up a bit.” Peter Lloyd replied that Shantanu was a “wonderful example of someone who is incredibly smart, empathetic, compassionate and quite well-dressed” and that his “efforts should be applauded.” Peter went on to contradict this by saying that he “really doesn’t like the fetishization of mental health” and that “young people would be better off, instead of indulging in their mental health, to read about the stoics and get a grip on reality.”



Patrick mentioned that it sometimes is quite “fashionable” for people to have a mental health problem. Paula London responded she agrees mental health has become fashionable and that a lot of people feel it is “cool to have ADHD or be on the autistic spectrum” and that “quite a few of celebrities have come out as autistic” but she goes on to say “I do sometimes worry, you’ve got through your life until 40 years of age and now you’ve decided, not decided, but you’ve been told that you’re autistic but you’re not even taking medication, there’s no medication for it.” She goes on to say “some people with ADHD don’t take medication” eluding to her opinion that a mental health condition only exists if someone is having medication. She goes on to say she has “autistic friends” and that she gets on really well with people with autism. She fits them all into one basket saying, “they see through a different lens.”

Shantanu responds in a separate video calling out a lot of the statements that the panel put out. Shantanu had a key emphasis on the “stigma that was being perpetuated by GBNews.” Shantanu also highlighted the fact that none of the panel were “mental health experts” and that there was a professional on the line who would be able to offer a “balanced debate.” However, Shantanu was “never given the opportunity to.”

Shantanu highlighted the issues regarding “toxic masculinity” and “gender stereotypes”. He reported that “75% of suicides were by men”. He also exposed Peter Lloyd’s misogynistic past as Peter became famous for his line on Sky News that “sticks and stones might break my bones but there will always be something to offend a feminist”. Shantanu pointed out the lack of understanding, definition and informed debates that existed. He felt that GBNews used this conversation in order to increase viewer numbers.

Shantanu Kundu GBNews Interview

GBNews Panel Clip

Shantanu Kundu GBNews Response Video

_____________________________________________________________________________________

Shantanu Kundu is a leading mental health activist who founded the Be Free Campaign, mental health charity delivering mental health education, counselling, and wellbeing programmes across the country. Shantanu has worked closely with 10 Downing St and the government in their mental health views and was awarded the Diana Award and Point of Light Award from Prime Minister Johnson. Shantanu is a student doctor at the University of Liverpool with an MSc in Acute, Critical and Emergency medicine. Shantanu is a fellow of the Royal Society of Public Health and has been highlighted by Dr Alex George as a leading mental health activist as part of his mental health awareness week. Please find a timeline of Shantanu’s work in the extra information section.

Please share Shantanu’s story and highlight the improper, unbalanced, and misinformed views that GBNews share.

###

For more information,

Alternatively, you can find Shantanu on 07415382229.

@shantanuknd

@campaignbefree

www.befreecampaign.org