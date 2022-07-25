Software Combined expands its portfolio, acquires Omnitronics

Software aggregator Software Combined has today finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses.

Omnitronics is the largest provider of radio dispatch systems to the mission- and business-critical communication systems in the local market. Its SaaS-enabled flagship product omnicore Enterprise Dispatch is enhancing the current installed base of hundreds of sites. Clients include mainly organisations in public safety, mining, oil & gas, maritime, and the urban transport sector.

John Florenca, Omnitronics’ CEO, said: “We are delighted to become part of the Software Combined Group. Their expertise, capabilities and financial backing unlock exciting growth opportunities. Our clients will be thrilled to see us joining a larger entity with strong ambitions.”

Evert den Hollander, Software Combined’s CEO commented: “This acquisition adds a B2B product in an important niche built by an unusually talented and loyal group of engineers. The recently released omnicore is world class, and clients recognise that we respond to their changing demands.”

Software Combined provides an opportunity for founders of software companies to exit their businesses with the comfortable assurance that the company they’ve built will continue.

“The operating environment is currently volatile, particularly for IT business owners looking for capital or orderly exit. We commit to protect the business, optimise operations and inject capital for long-term growth. Software Combined can offer that stability.”

About Omnitronics: Established in 1981, Omnitronics has become a specialist provider of radio dispatch systems, interoperability and communications management products specifically tailored to the clients’ needs. With offices in Perth (WA), Brisbane (QLD) and Miami (Florida), Omnitronics has an international network of distributors and resellers spanning the USA, UK, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

About Software Combined: As Australia’s leading local software aggregator, Software Combined is dedicated to supporting a portfolio of exceptional software businesses to maximise their full growth potential and to secure continuity of what founders have built.

For more information: Please contact Niek Hoogenhout, Chief Investment Officer, at [email protected] .