KnitPro announces introduction of popular Mindful Collection knitting needles into international market
Knitting, long known to be a meditative craft, has received countless raves from those who practice it and those who recommend it as the ideal antidote to stress. With that in mind, KnitPro created a line of stainless-steel needles and accessories that encourages mindful concentration.
Inspirational words, one per pair of needles, are printed on each needle. Words such as Breathe, Focus and Believe, gently remind the knitter to focus on the activity and reap the benefits of mindful knitting. A full assortment of “Mindful” accessories, all of which emphasize the peace-inducing benefits of the craft, are also available. The entire line is packaged in environmentally friendly paper and fabric.