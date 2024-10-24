World’s Favorite Food: Italian Restaurants Dominate Across the Globe

Amsterdam, 20 October 2024 – As World Pasta Day approaches, data expert BoldData dishes out some saucy statistics. Italian restaurants, including pizzerias and trattorias, outnumber any other type of restaurant worldwide. With a grand total of 471,045 restaurants, Italian cuisine is the most widespread and beloved on the planet.

Top Cuisines of the World

According to BoldData’s latest findings, Italian restaurants lead the charge globally, followed closely by American restaurants with 201,913 establishments. Third in line are Asian restaurants, with 110,330 eateries globally.

Italy takes the crown

Italy itself tops the list with 143,852 Italian restaurants. The United States follows closely behind with 137,044 Italian eateries. Brazil, with 34,550 Italian establishments, rounds out the top three pasta-loving nations. Other notable pasta hotspots include Germany and France, both with over 29,000 Italian restaurants combined.

