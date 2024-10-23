KIMS Hospital’s Exercise Prescription: A Guide to a Healthier Lifestyle

Leading UK private health care and medical care provider KIMS Hospital is tackling the nation’s health head-on with the launch of The Exercise Prescription: A Guide to a Healthier Lifestyle. The campaign, launched today, aims to raise awareness of prevalent sedentary lifestyles while empowering people of all ages and abilities to prioritise physical activity.

Recognising exercise’s vital role in physical and mental wellbeing, KIMS Hospital, with its renowned orthopaedic expertise, provides accessible and straightforward expert advice to make daily movement a reality. The Exercise Prescription: A Guide to a Healthier Lifestyle offers practical guidance and information, encouraging everyone across the UK to reap the benefits of an active lifestyle.

Dr Stephen Thompson, Consultant in Sport, Exercise & Musculoskeletal Medicine at KIMS Hospital says, “We believe that everyone, regardless of age or ability, can benefit from incorporating various forms of movement into their lives. This campaign aims to break down the barriers to exercise, offering practical advice and support to help people across the UK live healthier and happier lifestyles.”

6 Key Takeaways from The Exercise Prescription:

1. Exercise Supports Mental Health

A healthy lifestyle means nurturing both the mind and body, so staying active is central to that. Exercise is a powerful tool for supporting mental wellbeing and is a proven mood booster that reduces feelings of anxiety, depression, and negativity.

Exercise can be as simple as walking in nature or riding a bike. It will clear your mind, improve self-esteem, and sharpen cognitive function. Making time for activities that strengthen your body and nurture your mind is indispensable.

2. Stay Strong and Steady

Building strength and improving balance should be a priority for everyone as they age; staying strong and steady helps prevent falls and fosters independence in a lifestyle that enables a sense of freedom.

Activities such as yoga, Pilates, or bodyweight training are great ways to improve strength, all of which provide entry-level groups and classes to learn the basics and build confidence.

3. Find Your Fitness Passion

Fitness shouldn’t feel like a chore; it should be the opposite! Discover activities you genuinely enjoy. Whether it’s dancing, gardening, swimming, cycling, or playing a team sport, finding something you love will make it easier to commit in the long term.

Explore different activities, and don’t be shy to try new things; finding joy in fitness will keep you motivated. When you enjoy exercise, you’re more likely to stick with it and reap the long-term benefits.

4. Nourish Your Body

Support your activity levels and overall health with a balanced diet of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and natural protein. Good nutrition provides the energy you need to stay active and recover effectively.

Proper nutrition is the foundation of a healthy lifestyle. Fueling your body with nutrient-dense foods provides the energy and building blocks necessary for optimal physical activity and recovery.

5. Make Movement a Habit

Making physical activity a habit in your daily routine is a great way to find ‘rhythm’ in exercise. Substitutions are an excellent way to achieve this–for example, walking or cycling instead of driving, taking the stairs where possible, and standing up every 30 minutes to stretch and move around. These small changes add up to make a significant difference.

Deciding to move is an important choice in a world where convenience often trumps physical activity. Incorporating activity into a daily routine will also help to burn more calories, improve circulation, boost energy levels, and enhance overall mood.

6. Step It Up

10,000 steps per day can feel like a lot – especially if your average daily step count is much lower than that figure. However, a simple 30-minute walk is a positive step in the right direction, contributing to better cardiovascular health, weight management, and improved mood.

Walking is one of the most accessible forms of exercise, and aiming to progress in the right direction gradually can significantly impact your health. It strengthens your heart, helps you maintain a healthy weight, and improves your mental well-being.

Start Small and Build Gradually

If the thought of 10,000 steps or joining a gym seems daunting, remember that every small step counts. Start by incorporating short activities into your day and gradually increasing the duration and intensity.

Don’t hesitate to move—even a few minutes of walking or stretching can make a difference. Use your body whenever possible, and explore a healthy diet that feels good. The key is consistency and finding sustainable habits that you can maintain for the long term.

“This campaign is not about promoting strenuous workouts or unrealistic fitness goals. It’s about providing simple, achievable steps everyone can take to improve their well-being. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just starting your fitness journey, The Exercise Prescription offers valuable guidance for a healthier lifestyle.” adds Gary Weaver, Physical Therapy Manager at KIMS Hospital.

KIMS Hospital is here to support you on your journey to a healthier lifestyle. The Exercise Prescription: A Guide to a Healthier Lifestyle provides the guidance and encouragement to make lasting changes, one step at a time.