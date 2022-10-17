yoona.ai shortlisted for the 1st European Metaverse Awards

Berlin – On October 27, 2022, the time has come for the first “European Metaverse Awards” to be presented at the first “European Metaverse Summit”. On the list of nominees: the Berlin start-up yoona.ai, which impressed the jury with its outstanding achievements in 3D design.

“We are very happy that we made it onto the shortlist,” says Anna Franziska Michel, CEO and co-founder of yoona.ai. “It is our concern to close the gap between the real world and the metaverse in the fashion sector and to make it easier for producers to enter the virtual world. This nomination shows us that we are on the right track.”

The 1st European Metaverse Awards are presented in 20 prize categories. About 100 companies from all over Europe made it onto the shortlist. The final decision on who will receive the award will be made by the 29 high-calibre international jury members on October 26, 2022.

The summit received international attention thanks to the keynote speeches by industry giants such as Robert Guenther, Head of Reality Labs Developer Partnerships, Meta, Inc. and Sebastien Borget, Co-Founder and COO of The Sandbox.

About European Metaverse Summit & Awards

The European Metaverse Summit focuses on business opportunities in the European Metaverse.

The 1st annual European Metaverse Awards are presented to pioneers, innovators and giants in the European Metaverse ecosystem.

The Summit & Awards focus on actionable business opportunities in the Metaverse/Web 3.0, with a focus on the European ecosystem.

The goal is to “connect and build relationships between emerging new companies and brands, as well as large corporations and early adopters who embrace Web 3.0 and the Metaverse,” the initiators said.