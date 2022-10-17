How to arrange living room furniture with TV?

In terms of decor, the living room is undoubtedly the most significant in the house. After the kitchen, the living room is a zone where clans spend most of their valuable time together. Adorning your living room is your duty as a family member. Nobody else should be able to instruct you on how or how not to decorate your living room. It must be your priority purpose for you because it is your home. TV is the soul and crucial part of the living room. If the TV stand is not a part of your living room furniture, it will look incomplete. Now we read how to fit a TV in the living room.

Where can you place your TV in the living room?

The size of your TV and a few other things can affect the position of the TV in the living room. Here are some pointers for your help positioning the TV in your living room.

The area of your living room where the TV is situated should be free from sunshine, glare from other lights, and other environmental distractions. Keep your TV away from busy places. Nothing is more annoying than watching TV when people are constantly passing by. Generally speaking, your TV should face your sitting so you can watch it comfortably from your couch or chair. Do not sit too close to the TV for the safety of your eyesight.

TV set up according to the living room furniture shape

It can be challenging to arrange the furniture in a living room with a TV. The ideal approach to arranging furniture in a living room with a TV is to decide on the focal point, the primary use of the space, and the foot traffic. You can discuss it with your friends and families to execute better results.

1. U-shaped living room furniture

Instead of the furnishings, your television should be the center of attention in U-shaped furniture. It makes a home theater, letting everyone have an equal chance to see and hear everything comfortably.

2. L-Shaped living room furniture

L-shaped living room furniture is in trend. It enables clear lines of sight to the television with its L-shaped configuration. Additionally, it creates a simple entrance and exit point.

3. Area for Discussion

This configuration has the furniture facing each other, but only half of it has clear views of the television. We set the couches in front of the TV stand for a comfortable watching time.

Where to buy perfect living room furniture?

