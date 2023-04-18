6 Design Tables to Shop on Brera Interni

The table is the central element of each dining room. Core of the home and reunion element. Within the made in Italy scenario, Italian designers think of tables in every shape, size, material and color.

Discover a selection of six Italian branded design tables, signed by some of the best designers of the made in Italy panorama, to shop on the online store Brera Interni.

MisuraEmma Gaudì

The MisuraEmme Gaudì table is a contemporary dining table crafted by MisuraEmme. This exquisitely designed piece of furniture draws its inspiration from the famed Spanish architect Antoni Gaudì. The designer is known for his intricate, curving designs that took inspiration from the natural world.

The Gaudì table features a distinctive, flowing base composed of curved metal rods that intersect and intertwine to create a dynamic and sculptural form. The base is available in various finishes, including polished chrome, matte black, and matte white. Thereby it allows it to harmonize with a range of interior design styles.

The tabletop, which is made from either clear or smoked glass, adds a sleek and modern touch to the overall design. It comes in various sizes, making it easy to choose the ideal fit for your space.

Its unique design and use of high-quality materials make it both functional and visually striking. This makes it an excellent option for those who seek to imbue their living space with a touch of modern sophistication.

Lago U Wildwood

The Lago U Wildwood table is an exquisite piece of furniture crafted by the renowned Italian furniture manufacturer, Lago. This table features a contemporary design that seamlessly blends materials and forms, resulting in a striking and elegant piece that is sure to enhance any dining room.

The table is named for its distinctive U-shaped base, which is made from sturdy metal and is designed to provide maximum stability and support. The base comes in a range of attractive finishes, including brushed bronze and matte black, allowing it to complement a variety of interior design styles.

The table top is crafted from premium-quality Wildwood oak, which is known for its natural beauty and durability. The wood is carefully treated to maintain its unique grain patterns, ensuring that each table is one-of-a-kind and possesses its own distinctive character.

The table comes in a range of sizes, making it ideal for both small and large dining areas. Its sleek and modern design, combined with the use of high-quality materials, makes it a sophisticated and timeless piece of furniture that is sure to impress. Is a remarkable piece of furniture that exemplifies the craftsmanship and attention to detail for which Italian furniture manufacturers are renowned.

Its distinctive U-shaped base and premium-quality Wildwood oak tabletop create a stunning and elegant piece that is sure to elevate any dining room or kitchen.

Cattelan Italia Giano Keramik

Cattelan Italia Giano Keramik is a high-end dining table designed and produced by the Italian furniture manufacturer Cattelan Italia. The table features a modern design, with a large rectangular tabletop supported by two sturdy legs. The tabletop is made of a high-quality ceramic material, which is known for its durability and resistance to scratches, heat, and stains.

The Giano Keramik table is available in a range of sizes to accommodate different dining room spaces. It can be customized with various finishes and colors to suit individual tastes and preferences. The table legs are made of steel and can be finished in either matte white or graphite, which complements the ceramic tabletop beautifully.

One of the standout features of the Cattelan Italia Giano Keramik is its unique and sophisticated look. The ceramic tabletop has a natural stone-like appearance, with subtle variations in texture and color that give the table a distinct and refined aesthetic. The tabletop is also exceptionally easy to clean and maintain, making it an excellent choice for busy households or commercial settings.

Overall, the Cattelan Italia Giano Keramik is a premium dining table that combines exceptional quality, durability, and style. It is an excellent choice for anyone looking to invest in a long-lasting, high-end piece of furniture that will elevate their dining room and provide years of use and enjoyment.

Giorgetti Bigwig

The Giorgetti Bigwig table is a luxury dining table designed by Roberto Lazzeroni and produced by the Italian furniture manufacturer, Giorgetti. This exquisite piece boasts a contemporary design with a large rectangular tabletop supported by two robust legs, giving it a commanding and stable presence.

Crafted from premium materials, the table features solid walnut wood, which imparts a natural and warm feel to the design. The tabletop is adorned with a meticulous and intricate pattern of squares and rectangles, adding an element of sophistication and elegance to the overall aesthetic. Available in multiple sizes, the table can be tailored to suit different dining room dimensions. A range of finishes can be customized to match specific preferences.

The Giorgetti Bigwig table is a testament to exceptional craftsmanship and attention to detail. Traditional woodworking techniques are employed to create a seamless and flawless finish, which is both robust and visually appealing. The table is also easy to maintain and care for, making it an outstanding investment for those who appreciate quality craftsmanship and timeless design.

The table embodies exceptional quality, durability, and style. It is an excellent investment for discerning homeowners or interior designers seeking to enhance their space with a statement piece that will endure the test of time. Its exceptional design and craftsmanship make it a timeless piece of furniture that will elevate any interior design scheme.

Glas Italia Shimmer

The Glas Italia Shimmer table is a contemporary glass table designed by Patricia Urquiola. The table is made entirely of glass, with a unique surface texture that gives it a distinctive shimmering effect.

The table top is made from a single sheet of extra-light tempered glass, which has been sandblasted to create a textured surface. This surface treatment gives the glass a beautiful shimmering effect. The effect is further enhanced by the way the light reflects off the glass.

The base of the Shimmer table is made from four curved glass panels, which are also sandblasted to match the texture of the table top. These panels are connected by a central metal column, which provides stability and support for the table.

One of the unique features of the Shimmer table is that it appears to change color as you move around it, thanks to the way the textured surface interacts with light. Depending on the angle and intensity of the light, the table can appear to be different shades of blue, green, or grey.

This is a stunning example of contemporary glass design, with a beautiful and unique texture that makes it a true standout piece in any modern interior.

Miniforms Aria

The Miniforms Aria table is a contemporary dining table designed by the Italian designer, Paolo Cappello. The table is characterized by its minimalist aesthetic, featuring a sleek and curved base that provides stability and support for the table top.

Constructed from high-quality materials, the Aria table base is made of powder-coated metal and is available in various finishes. Among these white, black, anthracite, and brass. The base is crafted using an innovative construction technique that allows for a seamless connection between the base and the table top, resulting in a clean and sophisticated look.

The table top of the Aria table is available in two materials: solid wood and ceramic, and comes in a range of finishes and colors.

The wood finishes include oak, walnut, and ash, while the ceramic finishes include glossy and matte options in various colors.

The Aria table is designed with an extendable mechanism that allows it to be extended by up to 60 cm (23.6 inches) to accommodate additional guests. The extension is seamlessly integrated into the design of the table, and is concealed underneath the table top when not in use.

The table is available in various sizes, ranging from a compact 120 cm (47.2 inches) to a spacious 240 cm (94.5 inches). This makes it adaptable to different dining room sizes and configurations.

In summary, the Miniforms Aria table is a contemporary and versatile dining table with a sophisticated design and innovative features, making it a stylish and functional addition to any modern interior.

