The year of 2022 was full of various iconic makeup looks – from the Insta-famous sculpted brows look to a sun kissed face with blush covering across cheeks and nose. Whilst the end of 2022 is near, there will still be iconic makeup trends that will become (and stay) prominent for the remainder of the year. Here are the following iconic makeup trends for fall and winter 2022:

1. Pop of Colour

Whilst autumn colours may typically be neutral – beige, greys, muted yellows and oranges, a makeup trend that is becoming more and more iconic is adding a burst of colour to an otherwise neutral base. For example, blue eyeshadow was recently in the spotlight, donned by Kendal Jenner and Taylor Swift.

All shades of blue work for this type of look, spicing up looks by including the timeless style of blue eyeshadow. Or, adding a splash of bright yellow or pink, or any colour for that matter, to the inner corner of one’s eyes has also become increasingly popular. Some may argue that this makeup trend is only suitable for summer – we say, why not for fall and winter? Adding a pop of colour to one’s makeup look is as iconic as ever and shouldn’t be limited to the current season.

2. Clean Girl Look

Probably one of the most influential makeup trends in the summer, the ‘Clean Girl’ aesthetic is a makeup trend that combines the ‘No-Makeup Makeup’ look and the dewiness of the Korean-originated ‘Glass Skin’ look. Despite having gained popularity a season ago, this makeup trend would still fare well in the style climate of fall and winter with its easy and effortless style.

A product that is perfect for this look are these precision duo contour pots that offer a natural-looking contour, with the perfect blend of soft yet sculpted. Pair this with a glowy base, highlighter, glossy lips and voila! The Clean Girl aesthetic is not only suitable for everyday wear, but think of events or occasions where you just simply want to wear minimal makeup.

3. Graphic Eyeliner

Getting one wing right – possible. Getting two? A challenge. More than two? This calls for some help. This makeup trend has been circulating on social media for a while now and with a range of graphic eyeliner looks becoming fashionable by the minute, it’s no wonder that the trend is becoming a staple makeup look for fall and winter.

We’re probably going to see the most innovative Halloween eyeliner looks this spooky season – and we can’t wait! This look is possibly one of the hardest to master, yet one where your own unique creation can come to life. Luckily, there are some tips that can help you perfect that graphic eyeliner should you wish to take on this challenge. What sort of ingenious eyeliner looks can you create for this fall and winter?

4. Bedazzled

We’ve all heard of glitter eyeshadow, and glitter this, and glitter that. However, have you ever tried bedazzling your makeup look? Adding small gems and pearls can add that extra bit of not only sparkle, but glam, to any makeup look.

Gems and pearls are especially perfect for not only Halloween, but also Christmas and New Years! So of course this makeup trend had to be included in this list. Bejewelled eyes are the ‘It-girl’ look of 2022, so why not carry this iconic makeup trend to the end of the year and even into the next?