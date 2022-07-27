Chainndex Review: Emerged to Challenge Standard Currencies

Whether you’re a newbie or a pro trader, looking for the ideal online broker is essential. Right? You only get to save on costs but get access to numerous online trading tools.

Nonetheless, to find the best and most excellent broker for your needs, due diligence is extremely necessary. After all, many online brokers are optimized for various types of traders.

This review we will look at Chainndex. Basically, this is an amazing online broker that many traders use. Now, you’re probably thinking, is Chainndex reliable? Is it safe to use? Here’s our unbiased Chainndex review.

What is Chainndex? – Company Overview

Chainndex has been one of the leading online forex brokers in the market. Over the years, the company has become a top online broker that specializes in CFDs, forex, energies, indices, metals, and commodities, among others.

This broker also offers a wide array of premium trading tools and hundreds of tradable instruments. Therefore, that makes it the perfect platform for both active and beginner traders.

Does Chainndex Has Demo Account?

The broker provides a demo account to help get you started. You can use your account for a limited time. That indicates you have a few months to practice trading.

Trading Resources and Educational Materials

For newbie traders, Chainndex offers a tutorial video section. That section features some basic videos as well as trading guides on how to trade. The videos also provide a detailed introduction to forex trading.

It’s worth mentioning as well that the broker often provides numerous market review articles each week. A trading glossary is also provided. Thus, whether a trader is a beginner or an advanced one, they are certain to find the educational materials useful.

Customer Support of Chainndex

One thing clients like the most about Chainndex is its excellent customer service. Did you know that their customer support is accessible 24/ through live chat?

They also have a toll-free number if you’re living within their location.

If you like their contact details, you can get them by finding them on their official website. You may also like to check their FAQs section as it will be useful. We can declare that the customer support of Chainndex is superior.

How Can You Open an Account With Chainndex?

The entire method of opening an account is relatively simple with Chainndex. A trader can pick by selecting the type of account on the broker’s registration page. Then, you need to fill out all the details, which include your name on the platform’s secure and fast application form.

Next, you need to give proof of identity using a driver’s license, passport, or national ID. Proof of residency is also essential and can be done by providing a utility bill, insurance policy, phone bill, or bank statement.

Expect a link to be received in your email from Chainndex. For the next step, you should wait for the application to be reviewed and approved by the brokerage.

When it’s approved, you can go on and fund the account and get to trading.

Pros Cons · No commissions · High-level leverage and tight spreads · It has a massive collection of tradeable instruments · Fast execution speeds · Not available in all countries

Wrapping It Up

Overall, Chainndex seems like a reliable, trusted broker in the forex market. It is not only because it has won praise in the past but also for other reasons.

One of such reasons is the fact that they provide competitively and an array of trading tools and platforms. What’s more, it has a series of withdrawal and deposit options.

Thus, we think it can offer a decent trading experience for both novice and sophisticated traders.

We hope you find this Chainndex review instructive and valuable at the same time. We tried to be straightforward and fair about this review. So, are you prepared to trade with this broker?

Contact Chainndex to get to know more about the broker’s services and the features they provide.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored marketing content.