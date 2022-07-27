Morris New E-shop New Era for UK-Based Appliance Brand

UK-based company Morris | Trusted Life Appliances now has a new and improved e-shop with exciting products for online shoppers looking for top-quality home or office electrical appliances. The newly designed website is faster, safer, and has plenty of exciting offers for online shoppers.

The Morris | Trusted Life Appliances brand officially launched in 2020 with the vision to be the one-stop-shop for electrical’s and appliances in the UK. Kieran Morris, the brains behind the brand, had the vision to provide high-quality appliances that are reliable, friendly to the environment, and sold at competitive price points in the UK appliance market.

“We are happy our Morris Direct e-shop is finally live and we cannot wait for our customers to explore and enjoy what we have in store for them!”

The revamped Morris Direct e-commerce shop has amazing offers for customers like;

– Simple checkout

– Coupons and discounts

– Easy returns

– Product manuals

– Seamless shopping experience

– Amazing speed

– Mobile friendly

– 100% safe payments

According to Kieran Morris, the brand’s mission is not only to provide high spec appliances that are environmentally safe but also want to supply products that will be economical in every home or business. The Morris | Trusted Life Appliances brand are confident that customers will enjoy up to 90% electricity savings by using their products.

Morris Direct’s online shop has the following unique products readily stocked;

– Portable Air Conditioners– their 9000 BTU air conditioner is one of the quietest in the market, with a noise level of 56db and can cool any room up to 18m².

– LED Batten Lights– These batten lights have saved customers up to 90% electricity costs. The battens provide uniform and consistent lighting compared to fluorescent and incandescent bulbs.

– Dehumidifiers– they have the best dehumidifier units that come in 12-litre and 20-litre models. The two models sold out in 2020 and the positive reviews that followed motivated the brand to release their third dehumidifier, a Smart Wi-Fi enabled model in 2021.

– Portable Tubular Heaters– Morris portable heaters use less power and are easy to mount using free wall brackets. They are available in sizes 1ft up to 4ft and are ideal for greenhouses, garden offices, and hobbyist rooms.

“We are continuously building and growing our brand whilst maintaining our core values that can be seen in each of our fantastic products and valuable customer support,” says Kieran Morris.

Kieran Morris

Morris | Trusted Life Appliances

+44 01562 261026