Ossa Organic Poised to Embark on Sustainable Growth

British entrepreneur Catherine Farrant is on a mission to change the way we eat.

It’s more than a unique selling proposition for a business. Farrant has taken a deep dive into discovering what’s wrong with the average Western diet.

She has found answers — and developed solutions.

In a sense, many people are essentially starving themselves, even when they’re probably overeating and dealing with obesity. Farrant said much of it comes down to not how much or how little we eat. It’s about what we eat.

She points out that, in the past, especially the ancient past, everyone ate closer to nature — closer to the plants themselves and the fundamental components of animal protein.

Take bone broth, for example. In the past few decades, this once common source of superior nutrition has all but disappeared from modern dinner tables. It’s been replaced by a combination of convenience products driven by the motivations of big corporations and their zeal to place profits over food quality.

When people make beef soup today, they often select inexpensive bouillon cubes for a base flavouring. However, most of these products are heavy on salt, oils, artificial flavouring and colouring. The genuine amount of real beef can be minuscule.

The nutritional value is also minuscule.

Thinking Differently

That’s why Farrant’s new company, Ossa Organic, has produced an authentic and superior bone broth product that contains all “the real stuff” and none of the cheap, unhealthy fillers.

Ossa Organic bone broths are made from real beef bones sourced from pasture-raised, grass-fed livestock. The bones are slow-cooked for 24 hours. This releases a cadre of powerful nutritional components, including amino acids, collagen, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium and potassium. All the bad stuff, like saturated fats and sodium, is nonexistent or minimal.

Global Recognition for Sustainability

Excellent nutrition that supports healthy lifestyles was just one part of the equation for Ossa Organic CEO Catherine Farrant.

From the beginning, she has insisted on creating a company that is earth friendly and sustainable.

Achieving true sustainability that can be measured and verified is no small task. A host of stringent and exacting conditions must be met across an array of processes and categories.

These standards are determined by B Lab, the certifying body of B Corp. It sets the parameters for the social and environmental performance of a company, along with scientifically derived methodologies to ascertain accountability.

Transparency is the guiding principle of B Corp. That means firms like Ossa Organic must allow the light to shine in on all its functions involving the sourcing of raw materials, procurement procedures, labor standards, shipping, packaging, end user delivery systems – and so much more.

Ossa Organic recently landed at the No. 36 position out of the Top 100 brands selected by B Corp. Its “Wherefrom Report” lists the top-ranked Certified B Corp brands for sustainability and ethical standards.

A further objective of B Corp is to demonstrate how a brand’s sustainability factor has real-to-life impacts on consumers and consumer perception.

For a small company like Ossa Organic to make the Top 100 on the B Corp Wherefrom report is a remarkable achievement.

Consider that there are 5,000 B Corps in 82 countries. That covers 156 industries. The Wherefrom Report has earned an international reputation as a marker for the highest level of commitment to sustainability.

B Corp’s credibility is derived from its demonstrated authenticity. That’s more than can be said of many giant cash-rich corporations that want their consumer base to believe they are sustainable and environmentally focused — but without bothering to go through what it takes to achieve measurable results.

Take Starbucks, for example. It recently made great fanfare by announcing it would discontinue the use of plastic straws. However, that amount of plastic is a fraction of the rest of the company’s disposable cups, lids and other packaging.

The e-tail behemoth Amazon also talks the talk of sustainability but remains among the least sustainable entities on the planet. In terms of waste electronics poisoning alone, it dumps 60 million tons into the environment every year.

A New Vision

By comparison, Ossa Organic is a tiny company. But Farrant will take being tiny and sustainable any day over massive and environmentally problematic. True, her vision is to grow her company and gain world recognition for the unique brand it is. However, every step of growth will be earth friendly, she said.

“I am so proud of our story so far,” Farrant said. “We’ve proven our business model. Ossa Organic is poised to move beyond its fledgling business status and is ready to grow. We want to do that by providing products that deliver bona fide health benefits to our customers. We’re driven to be at the forefront of consumer thinking.”

Ossa Organic has five years of operation under its belt. In addition to bone broth, it makes chicken broth, vegetable broth, adaptogenic bone broth, ghee (a form of clarified butter), grass-fed collagen, pasture-raised gelatin and tallow. The latter serves as a natural and superior performance skin conditioner.