Protect Line partners with Farewill to offer customers simple, affordable will writing services

Protect Line has proudly joined forces with Farewill to empower customers to take control of what happens when they die and protect their loved ones

– Customers will be able to write a will in as little as 15 minutes at a 10% discounted rate – half the cost of traditional providers, saving time, money and stress

– three in five (over 30 million) UK adults do not currently have a will despite their importance

Protect Line, the UK’s best-rated fee-free life insurance broker, has proudly joined forces with Farewill, the UK’s best-rated will providers, to offer customers access to an easy online will writing service or telephone will service at a discounted price.

Through the partnership, Protect Line customers will be able to write their will online in as little as 15 minutes at a 10% discounted rate. From as little as £81, less than half the average market rate for will writing services, customers will have peace of mind having taken care of their loved ones and have certainty over what will happen when they die. Customers can find out more by visiting https://ProtectLine.co.uk/wills.

For generations, writing a will has been a slow, expensive and complicated process that usually involves seeing a solicitor. Farewill’s award-winning technology, customer service and experienced legal team is redefining the industry, making it easier and more personal for customers to take control of what happens when they die.

Having a will is the only way to have certainty that your wishes will be followed for areas such as inheritance, caring for your children and other assets to be shared among family, friends and third parties in a way that you choose. Detailing how you would like your legacy to be celebrated after you‘re gone can also relieve the burden faced by loved ones having to make decisions around the type of funeral you might have wanted.

Yet the latest data shows that in the UK there are over 30 million adults (three in five) who haven’t written a will*, which can lead to a lot of unnecessary delays and upsetting disputes at a very difficult time. In these cases, the rules of ‘intestacy’ come into play, meaning the law decides who will inherit their estate. A will can also help plan who has responsibility for caring for dependents, avoiding court processes.

Chris Reed, Head of Business Development at Protect Line, said “We’re delighted to have joined forces with Farewill, a company that shares our dedication to helping families look after their loved ones and outstanding customer services. People come to us for life insurance to help protect their family’s finances if the unexpected were to happen to them. However, up until now, that’s all we’ve been able to do. Our partnership with Farewill means we can do more to support our customers by giving them certainty over things like who will inherit their property, who will look after their children and the kind of funeral they want when they die”.

Dan Garrett, CEO and co-founder at Farewill commented: “Dealing with death is one of the toughest things we ever go through in life. It’s a huge privilege to work with Protect Line, a company putting customers at the heart of every decision they make. We look forward to having a meaningful effect on the lives and deaths of Protect Line’s customers through this important partnership”.

Protect Line are the UK’s largest and best-rated fee-free life insurance broker, rated 4.9/5 on Trustpilot from over 37,000 reviews.

Farewill’s trusted team were recently crowned National Will Writing Firm of the Year for the third year in a row, and Probate Provider of the Year for the second consecutive year, at the 2021 British Wills and Probate Awards. Farewill has been rated the UK’s best-rated death experts on Trustpilot, scoring an average customer approval rating of 4.9/5 from over 11,700 reviews.



For terms and conditions please visit our website at https://ProtectLine.co.uk/wills.



Why is it important to write a will?

– Gives control over what happens to your estate: your money, possessions and other assets will be shared among family, friends and third parties in the way you choose.

– Sets out provision for your children and pets: the decision of who would become guardian of any children under the age of 18 would be made by you, rather than the court. New owners of any pets would also be outlined.

– Avoids family disputes: without a will, the wishes of a family member can often be up for debate, sometimes leading to disagreements among relatives and costly legal intervention.

– Makes your funeral requests clear: you can set out exactly how you want to be celebrated at your funeral, removing some of the additional stress faced by family members arranging on your behalf.