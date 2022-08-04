Va Va Voom A Room with A View! New luxury development in Matlock on sale

Award-winning estate agency Sally Botham Estates has been chosen as the exclusive sales and letting agent for the new Riber View development, Causeway Lane, Matlock, Derbyshire.

Riber View will comprise 47 one and two-bedroom luxury apartments, some with fantastic south facing views of iconic Riber Castle and others with views over Matlock town Football Stadium. Many suites will also afford views over award-winning Hall Leys Park. A carpark will create easy access and safe parking with the option to purchase an under-croft space as well as an electric car charging point. With ground floor retail spaces, residents will have additional amenities in addition to the excellent shops in Matlock.

The apartments, constructed by Clowes Developments, will be ready for occupation by Spring 2023 (31.3.23).

Sally Botham Estates are experts in local sales and lettings and have been market leaders for over 24 years since the company was founded by Sally Botham. The company is a former recipient of the Best Estate Agency in Derbyshire trophy for the UK Property Awards in association with the Daily Telegraph plus many other plaudits for their outstanding expertise and service.

Managed locally from a central Matlock office, they have been closely involved in both the development and its marketing.

Says Founder and MD Sally Botham: ‘Riber View is such a wonderful addition to our town. We have expertise in selling properties across every level of affordability and for some time I have been noticing that younger professionals, local first-home buyers, those moving out of London and other cities and those wanting to downsize for whatever personal reason have been looking for centrally located, smaller properties. They also want them to be finished to a high standard and with many features and amenities.

‘I am seeing great interest from people who are new to the area and perhaps moving out of London or other cities. Covid and lockdown has influenced this and I understand that five out of 10 London movers are planning to buy outside of the capital.

“Sales at Riber View were released at the end of July 2022. They are available to all potential buyers with no age restrictions and purchasers have the option to choose from a range of kitchen finishes. Our show apartment on Bank Road, Matlock, next to our office, has many of the finishes available to see.

“Matlock has so much to offer that it is now becoming a beacon for buyers. In additional to great value for money in property terms it offers independent shops and an excellent selection of cafes, restaurants, micro pubs and now, co-working spaces too. Riber View is right opposite a park and everything in the town is within immediate walking distance. Our local train station connects to three major cities – Derby, Nottingham, and Sheffield in an hour – and by extension to London in two hours.

“We are on the edge of the Peak District National Park and with beautiful surrounding countryside offering outstanding opportunities for walkers, canoers, cyclists and even abseilers. With Matlock Bath down the road, we can cater for those who enjoy outdoor swimming and with our promenade we are often described as the most quintessential English seaside town without a seaside!

“What’s not to love about this development and its location?”.

Sally Botham is an expert in the Matlock and Derbyshire property market. She can speak about how it has changed, for both lettings and sales, across the last 25 years. She has made several appearances as a local expert on TV programmes including Escape to The Country. Sally Botham Estates has won:



2019 – The Guild of Property Professionals: GOLD AWARD For the Midlands

2018 – The Guild of Property Professionals: GOLD AWARD For the Midlands

2017 – BEST ESTATE AGENCY IN DERBYSHIRE – The United Kingdom Property Awards in association with The Telegraph