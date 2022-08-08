THE SUSTAINABLE GREEN TEAM LTD.—CHANGING THE DYNAMIC OF AGRICULTURE AND HORTICULTURE.

Mulching plays a vital role in both agriculture and horticulture. It is the practice of covering the soil with organic or inorganic materials. This simple act provides various benefits, including conserving soil moisture, enhancing the nutrient status of the ground, controlling erosion losses, suppressing weeds, and removing the residual effects of pesticides, fertilizers, and heavy metals. In addition, mulches improve the aesthetic value of landscapes and the economic value of crops. As our understanding of the importance of sustainable land management practices grows, so does the need for effective mulching solutions. With this in mind, it is clear that mulching is an essential tool in preserving our natural resources and ensuring a bright future for generations to come.

SGTM’s Commitment to Sustainability

In his role as CEO of The Sustainability Green Team (SGTM), a Delaware corporation, Tony Raynor has established a business that, through its ancillary companies, offers a range of eco-friendly tree services, such as debris removal, hauling, and biomass recycling, as well as production, packaging, and sale of next-generation mulch products.

Tony Raynor’s Contribution To The Environment

Tony Raynor is recognized as a serial social entrepreneur and business advisor who frequently addresses sustainability, environmental protection, and green job creation issues. He established SGTM as a sustainable tree service company to provide low-impact tree removal services while recycling all waste material generated on-site. Each year SGTM safely removes and recycles over 10,000 tons of wood waste material that would otherwise end up in landfills. In addition to reducing greenhouse gas emissions associated with decomposing wood waste in landfills, SGTM’s unique business model results in significantly lower customer costs while generating new green jobs in the local economy.

Sustainable Acquisition of Feedstock

SGTM’s expertise in acquiring feedstock through its arbor and lumber businesses is a significant differentiating factor of its operations that sets it apart from and is not shared by its competitors. This enables The Sustainable Green Team Ltd. to purchase feedstock at a lower cost, allowing it to pass on these savings to its customers. Furthermore, its vertically integrated business model provides a competitive advantage, enabling the Company to control its costs and quality.

Sustainable mulching provides numerous benefits, including the positive impact on the environment and the additional revenue generated through the acquisition process of its feedstock. Wood-based mulch is also a lower cost of sales due to the ability to control the availability and quality of the various species used. This saves on cost and reduces business risk by ensuring product availability. Overall, wood-based mulch is an innovative and sustainable choice for any business or homeowner looking for an eco-friendly option.

Sustainable Green Team Ltd. is a wholesale manufacturer and supplier of wood-based mulch and lumber products derived from providing arbor care and storm recovery services at the residential, commercial and municipal levels and by offering “green waste solutions to large- and small-scale waste disposal and recycling companies” in the southeastern United States. In addition to manufacturing wood-based mulch and lumber products, Sustainable Green Team Ltd. also provides tree removal, stump grinding, and storm cleanup services. The company is committed to sustainable practices and offers a variety of recycling options for its customers, including mulching, chipping, and composting.