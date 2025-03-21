Sweden’s deposit return system (DRS) saw record-breaking results in 2024, with over 2.8 billion PET bottles and aluminum cans recycled—marking a nearly 6% increase from the previous year. According to Returpack/Pantamera, the organization managing the DRS, this equates to an impressive average of 271 containers recycled per person.

The system ensures that materials are turned back into new bottles and cans rather than being downcycled into lower-grade products. This closed-loop recycling reduces reliance on virgin materials and slashes carbon emissions. In 2024 alone, Sweden’s deposit system helped prevent over 180,000 metric tons of CO₂ emissions—equivalent to the yearly emissions of a medium-sized Swedish city.

In the DRS, PET bottles and aluminium cans stay in a closed recycling loop, which is crucial for achieving true circularity. Unlike standard recycling, where materials often degrade in quality and get repurposed into other products, the deposit system keeps valuable materials in continuous use for their original purpose, so that they can become new bottles and cans, over and over again, says Sara Bergendorff, Head of Sustainability and Quality at Returpack/Pantamera.

Deposit increase aims to drive recycling rates above 90%

Sweden’s DRS has been built on 40 years of collaboration between beverage producers, retailers, and engaged consumers. The system’s high return rates and strict quality control make it a model for other countries looking to improve recycling infrastructure and minimize waste.

In 2024, Sweden’s deposit return rate reached 87.6%, just short of the 90% target. The deposit increase announced in January 2025 aims to further push recycling rates while reinforcing the importance of returning every bottle and can.

We often call bottle and can recycling Sweden’s smallest climate action — because everyone can contribute to the environment and climate simply by returning their containers instead of throwing them away or placing them in the regular recycling, says Sara Bergendorff.