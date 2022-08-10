BEST ROBOT VACUUM AND MOP PRODUCT OF 2022 | YEEDI MOP STATION PRO

The greatest robot vacuums make a woman’s life easier by picking up trash from your surfaces and keeping your home look spotless. The only thing that makes these devices more enticing is the presence of a self-cleaning station, preventing cross-contamination, making it effectively hands-free. The Yeedi Mop Station Pro, which debuted recently, is one of the market’s most reasonably priced robot vacuum and mop products. It comes along with an integrated mobile application to let you take complete control of your house cleaning activities. The vacuum and application work really well together, allowing you to create routines and settings that are tailored to your unique needs.

Yeedi mop station pro is a fantastic cleaning robot that can vacuum and mop at the same time. It is equipped with a dual-power spin mopping system that ensures that no corner of your house remains uncleaned. It takes just minor preparation (such as filling the water container and attaching the mop pad) before it is ready to use. Simply push a button in its application, and the Yeedi tidies your house while you are away. Its versatility to vacuum carpets and rugs and distinguish various surfaces without wetting them sets it apart from the competition. So, if you are looking for a multifunctional robot with both vacuum and mopping features, here are some of the best Yeedi vacuum and mop products with all the reasons why you should pick them as your house cleaning partner.

THE BEST YEEDI VACUUM AND MOP PRODUCTS:

Yeedi Mop Station Pro – $799.99

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro with the self-empty station – $649.98

Yeedi Vac Station – $499.99

Yeedi Vac 2 Pro – $449.99

Yeedi Vac 2 – $349.99

Yeedi Vac Max – $369.99

Yeedi K700 Refurbished – $79.99

SPECIFICATIONS OF YEEDI MOP STATION PRO:

Run time: A little over 3 hours

Suction power: 3000 Pa

Charging time: 6 hours

Noise: 67 dBA

Battery capacity: 5200 mAh

Water Tank Capacity: 200 ml

Cleaning Area: 200 ㎡ / 2153 ft2

Dust Bin Capacity: 300 ml (built-in), 750 ml (swapping)

Voice Assistant/App Integration: Yes

Cleaning path width: 13.7″

Robot Dimensions: 344 x 344 x 85 mm

Self-cleaning station dimensions: 411 x 382 x 430 mm

Filter: HEPA

Suitable surfaces: Sealed hardwood, tile, laminate, vinyl, and carpet

Warranty: 1 year

WHY SHOULD YEEDI MOP STATION PRO BE YOUR FIRST PICK WHEN LOOKING FOR A MULTIFUNCTIONAL ROBOT?

It Cleans Like A Pro

Yeedi’s mop station pro, in contrast to other robots dragging a mopping pad around the house, is outfitted with a dual-power spin mopping system to clean your home like a pro. Two upgraded mopping pads with a 300 percent water holding capacity are included to clean more areas without creating puddles. These pads spin 180 r/min while being forced firmly against the floor by a 10N force, efficiently removing even the most stubborn stains.

Automatically Wash And Dry The Mopping Pads

Yeedi’s self-cleaning station automatically scrubs and washes the mopping pads every 10 minutes to wash off the dirt and keep them clean, so you can stop worrying about dirty mopping pads creating contamination. Additionally, when the cleaning is finished, it dries them automatically. This makes your mopping pads clean every time, allowing you to accomplish the task with almost little or no effort. A truly hassle-free cleaning station for your everyday cleaning needs.

An All-In-One Cleaning Robot

With the Yeedi mop station pro, you don’t need to a second robot vacuum. Yeedi mop station pro is a 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop that cleans both wet and dry areas simultaneously. Its 3000Pa suction pressure is sufficient to remove any filth from the floor. In addition, the Yeedi mop station pro has a carpet detecting feature built-in, so you won’t have to worry about soaking the wrong surfaces while using it in mopping mode. Additionally, when in vacuuming mode, it automatically boosts suction power to its highest level for best cleaning.

Cleaning Redefined

For less dustbin emptying, a 750ml swapping dustbin—larger than that of the majority of robot vacuums now on the market—stores dust for several days. Additionally, you can schedule cleaning, create a no-go zone, and use the user-friendly Yeedi app from anywhere at any time. Apart from this, it is compatible with Google Home and Alexa to let you command for cleaning while you are on the go.

Final Thoughts

Yeedi vacuum and mop products, especially Yeedi’s mop station pro, are undoubtedly one of the best cleaning robots in the marketplace. Still, the critical feature describes above sets it apart from its competitors. Stop worrying about filthy mopping pads creating cross-contamination; Yeedi’s self-cleaning station mechanically cleanses and dries mopping pads every 10 minutes to keep them fresh.

Furthermore, Yeedi announced its swap repair service, which allows consumers to switch to a new device rather than repairing it throughout the warranty time. Yeedi has also made it pretty simple for users to upgrade from older Yeedi devices to mop station pro. Starting in May 2022, you may simply trade in any Yeedi model for credit toward purchasing a Yeedi mop station pro at www.yeedi.com. So, what are you waiting for? Head up to their website and get the best vacuum and mop combo today.