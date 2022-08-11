How to Configure Your VPS Server in 5 Easy Steps

A virtual private server (VPS) hosting is not quite shared hosting and not quite dedicated hosting. It’s the middle of the road option. A VPS gives you a lot of the features you want from a dedicated host without the price tag. You’ll get private resources, but share the costs with several other users. If you’re looking to set up your own VPS server, keep in mind that the steps will vary according to the operating system you’re using. Here are five easy steps that work for configuring your VPS in Linux.

1. Access and Update the Server

For security reasons, Perth IT support experts suggest that you access the server via SSH (secure shell) because it encrypts client/server communications. Don’t forget to enter root login credentials if you haven’t accessed through SSH before. Once you’ve gained access, it’s important to update the server to ensure that all security measures are in place and that your data is safe. Updating a server usually takes some time, but when the update is complete, be sure to restart the server to implement the update.

2. Create a New User

Working as a root user often comes with some restrictions, so set up a new user so that you can have full server privileges. Keep in mind that with full privileges comes great responsibility. Even the smallest misstep can have a huge impact on your IT. Create a new user with administrative permissions. This means that in order to configure major settings, you’ll need to use a sudo prefix to commands that need full server privilege. Make sure that you add the new user to the right group. To be sure you’ve done it correctly, delete the current session and restart using the new credentials.

3. Change SSH Port

Using the default anything is a recipe for disaster, as hackers are well aware of the default settings. So definitely change the SSH listening port only after you back up the default system. To implement the changes, restart the server.

4. Generate SSH Keys

Now you’ll need an authentication procedure to make your VPS less susceptible to hacking. To do this, generate public and private SSH keys. Create a secure passphrase that will work as a password for the key pair.

5. Firewall Setup

Your VPS will need a firewall as an additional security measure. It secures your networks by monitoring data as it comes and goes, and stopping any unsafe traffic using parameters that the IT team put into place. For most Linux, the firewall is IPtables, but in other systems like CentOs, it’s Firewalld.

Now that you know what to do, you can begin to set up your VPS with confidence. One of the main perks of having a VPS is to ensure the safety of data for both your business and your clients. Correctly configuring your VPS will give you the peace of mind that allows you to focus on other aspects of your business.