A Look Behind the Curtain at Butterley Barn’s New Studio Experience

Eccleshall based bespoke interiors company Butterley Barn and Staffordshire Shutters are celebrating a major upgrade to their customer experience this summer, having just opened their doors at their brand new studio at Raleigh Hall Industrial Estate in Eccleshall.

Relocating from their original premises, the family business has been a mainstay of Eccleshall’s high street scene for a generation. Now, mother and son duo Jennie and Andrew Herbert are excited to offer larger facilities, better access for customers and an enhanced and more enjoyable shopping experience.

Butterley Barn specialise in bespoke soft furnishings including curtains, blinds, shutters and awnings and are known throughout the region for their highly sought after fabrics and designs. To add to their portfolio of interior products, they have recently launched handmade sofas to their product range; offering exquisite handcrafted sofas and chairs in a huge range of fabrics and designs.

From now on, the studio will be doing away with sample books; swathes of fabrics will be displayed on hangers, making the full range of designs available for customers to browse and visualise in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

For Andrew, this is an important reason for the need to relocate to a bigger premises:

“When it comes to interiors, visualisation is so important. Rushing into the wrong decision can be costly – we want customers to be able to explore at their own pace. Some people like to be left to take their time, others might want to relax, have a coffee and discuss their home improvement ambitions with us. The new Butterley Barn can offer all of that.”

The new studio on Raleigh Industrial Estate will offer free parking including disabled spaces, toilet facilities and a comfortable seating area to enjoy a drink and a relaxed discussion about home improvements with Butterley Barn’s in-house textile and interior design experts.

Butterley Barn and Staffordshire Shutters’ new studio is open Monday to Saturday and based at Raleigh Hall Industrial Estate in Eccleshall, Staffordshire.

To arrange a visit, or to discuss interview opportunities, contact [email protected]