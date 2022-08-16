The UK Careers Fair arrives in London this November

The UK Careers Fair , the networking platform for both candidates and employers, is announcing the debut of its London Careers Fair on 3 November, 10am – 2pm, at the iconic Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 782 High Rd, London N17 0BX.

– Candidates should expect to meet over 150 local and national employers face-to-face and apply directly for hundreds of vacancies.

Household names like Innocent Smoothies, Wagamama, Metropolitan Police, Royal Opera House, Accounts & Legal, Kings College Hospital, Boardrm, Travelodge and many more are amongst the exhibitors.

– A record number of over 150 companies will be exhibiting at the event and are looking to connect with candidates from all backgrounds, experiences, and education levels. Amongst those exhibiting include –

A101 Solutions Ltd; Abellio Bus Company; Abercrombie & Kent; Accor HotelServices; Accounts and Legal; Active Recruitment LTD; Advance Charity ; AG Barr Plc; Army (Hytner Exhibitions); Austin Fraser Ltd; AWE; Bet365; Bloomsbury Institute; BM Caterers; Board RM; Bollore Logistics UK Ltd; Bristow Sutor; BTP Police; Burger King UK ; Butterfly Hospitality (UK) Ltd; Cambridgeshire Constabulary; Capax RM; CATS Global Schools; CCS Media Ltd; Certitude; Churchill Contract Services; City and County Healthcare; Clearsprings Ready Homes; Colosseum Dental; Computacenter; Constantia Care Ltd; Coventry Uni/CU Recruitment and Admissions Limited; Creative Support ; Day Webster Group; DCV Technologies LTD; Ducere Global Business School; Ecolab; Educateme UK ; Elysium Healthcare; Empiric; Essex Police; Everyman Cinema; Excellerate Services ; Explore Learning; Fiserv; Five Rivers; Focus Cloud ; FYA Education ; GBS; Generation You Employed; Greensleeves Homes; H.A O’Neil Ltd; Hightown Housing Ass; Homerton University Hospital; Hydrogen International Ltd; IAA Vehicle Services Limited; Indeed Flex; Ink Global ; Innocent Drinks; Inspiring Learning ; Ipsos ; Ixion – Shaw Trust; JOBJAR LTD; Jobs&Careers with Karren Brady; JSM Group; KFM (NHS); Kindred Group ; Kings College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust; Kinovo PLC; La Fosse Associates; LD Training Services Ltd; Leigh Academies Trust; Lexington; Life Science People; Line Management Group Ltd; London Ambulance Service; London Borough of Haringey; London School of Commerce & IT; LondonEnergyLtd; Look Ahead Care Support & Housing; Loopme Ltd; Manpower – Babcock ; Mantell Associates; Marugame Udon Europe; Medacs Homecare; Mercury3 Consult Ltd; Metropolitan Police Service; Mitie Care and Custody; Mo-Sys Engineering Ltd; Moore House Group; Mowgli Street Food ; Not Going To Uni; Nurture Landscapes Limited; Odum Research ; OPRA Associates ; Optical Express; Optimus Search; Pepper (UK) Limited; PiLON; Prima Subsidiary Ltd; Randstad ; RE People Ltd; Reed; Royal Opera House; Sasse Limited; Scrumconnect Consulting Ltd; Searcys; Skills Alliance; SMRS / EasyJet; SmurfitKappa; SSP UK; Step Ahead Social Enterprise CIC; Step Teachers Ltd; Sushi Group/ AMRest; Teach Now ; Teaching Personnel; The Camden Society London/ Thera Trust; The Change Group ; The Software Institute; The Survey Association (TSA); ThirtyThree; Tradewind Recruitment; Travelodge ; Tripledot Studios; TRP Research ; UK College Of Business and Computing; Umbrella Training Ltd

‍Jordan Lawson, Managing Director, The UK Careers Fair, comments: “We are delighted to be back in London and regroup with exhibitors and candidates in person. We all know that online applications can be very time-consuming and transactional. By attending this event, candidates from in and around London will be able to network directly with local and national companies to discover new opportunities, and employers can find extraordinary talent.”

Daniel Levy, Chairman, Tottenham Hotspur, comments “Tottenham Hotspur has been the key driver of employment within our community for many years – more than 4,000 local people have found jobs across a range of sectors as a direct result of our stadium development and the wider sport-led regeneration of North Tottenham. We are therefore delighted that The UK Careers Fair has elected to hold its London event at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, enabling jobseekers from across the capital to visit Spurs and leave with a life-changing opportunity.”

Emma Davies, Recruitment Manager, Royal Opera House comments: “The Recruitment Team of the Royal Opera House are excited to take part in the UK Careers Fair and discuss the prospect of a career in the Performing Arts and the wide range of opportunities available.”

Dawn Kemp, Group HR Director, Kinovo, comments: “The Kinovo Group, made up of Purdy, R Dunham and Spokemead, is on a journey of growth and very much looking forward to meeting local talent to join our teams. We have opportunities from Apprenticeships to experienced tradespeople, and a variety of office-based support roles.”

Mariana Rijo, Marketing and Events Coordinator, Boardrm, comments: “We are very excited to be back helping candidates find the right job based on their skills and experience and help them with personalised advice and tailored opportunities!”

Rasmus Sorensen, Regional Director London, Teaching Personnel comments: “We are excited to be back at the London Careers Fair this November. We’re looking for talented individuals to join Teaching Personnel as we focus on helping more London schools to deliver the best possible education for their pupils. If you’re interested in a career in recruitment or want us to help you find a job in one of our client schools, come and have a chat with us. As the market leader, Teaching Personnel provides jobseekers with immediate opportunities in an organisation with people at its heart.”

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the home of Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in north London, replacing the club’s previous stadium, White Hart Lane. With a seating capacity of 62,850, it is the third-largest football stadium in England and the largest club stadium in London.

‍More about the event and registration at ​https://www.ukcareersfair.com/london-careers-fair

‍For more information please contact: Chenez Hardy, PR & Communications Manager, [email protected]

‍About ‍The UK Careers Fair

‍The UK Careers Fair provides the ultimate networking platform for both Candidates & Employers in 50+ locations throughout the UK. At any one of the UK Careers Fairs, there is always a wide variety of organisations exhibiting, alongside a great selection of roles to suit different levels of skill, experience and educational backgrounds. Candidates and exhibitors can meet in-person, and the events are completely free to attend.

For any questions or booking-related queries please visit https://www.ukcareersfair.com/ or contact [email protected]‍