New Avalanche based NFT Marketplace Alpha Shares sells out entire Genesis Collection on launch
157 Genesis NFTs created in an auction style format ranging in exclusivity and rare traits used to kick start the launch of Alpha Shares NFT Marketplace
On August 15th Alpha Shares NFT Marketplace concluded its 48-hour auction of its Genesis wolves collection comprising of 10 Apex Wolves, 47 Ronin Wolves and 100 lone wolves. Market expectations of the auction were perceived at raising 3500 $AVAX (Market value approx $100,000). The auction destroyed estimates by raising 7889 $AVAX (Market Value approx $228,000) more than doubling the goals in a “bear” crypto market.
Why is this important? The goal of the genesis auction is to raise capital and expedite growth plans to make the Alpha Shares marketplace an industry leader multi-chain. The launch chain is Avalanche with Ethereum, Polygon, and Solana in its near-term sights. The bear market is traditionally challenging for platforms to launch in but with the explosive launch of the marketplace this project is one to engage with immediately.
Alpha Shares marketplace is not only beautiful by design but has the technology and partnership backing that is unlike any other marketplace. On the genesis auction alone thousands of transactions took place making Alpha Shares the #1 project by volume on the Avalanche chain during the auction.
About Alpha Shares
Alpha Shares is a web3 based NFT multichain marketplace built around speed, technology and creating community. Alpha Shares is a hub for collectors, nft project owners, investors, and enthusiasts with the ability for investors to create passive income through NFT transaction sales.
