Award Winning Tutoring Arrives In North Devon

Tutor In A Box – the NTP-accredited online tutoring service – has arrived in the South-West with a highly-qualified teacher at the helm.

Providing one-to-one and small group tutoring, Georgina, Franchisee and Lead Tutor, is eager to ensure that young people get the help they deserve to succeed – from KS1 to KS2 SATs and the 11+ through to GCSEs.

Georgina has over 15 years of experience working both in the classroom and as a tutor. From engaging small groups across schools as part of the National Tutoring Programme, to reaching young people from the comfort of their own homes, Tutor In A Box is striving to make online education work in the modern age.

Reflecting on online learning, Georgina says: “COVID19 taught us that education can be flexible – that learning can happen anywhere – and I am proud and excited to be able to keep some of the positive strides made during that time going.”

Tutor In A Box are taking bookings for September. You can find out more at https://www.tutorinabox.co.uk/meet-georgina-p/ , contacting Georgina on 07782 502732 or [email protected]