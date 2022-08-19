Kareo EHR Clinical vs AdvancedMD: A Struggle to Find The Best EHR Vendor

Care providers have bid farewell to traditional means of handling clinical processes. You might also be interested in getting your hands on a comprehensive platform to streamline your practice’s workflow. So, get ready to embark on the journey to success by getting onboard with the best-in-class EHR platforms. Here we are referring to none other than AdvancedMD EHR and Kareo Clinical EHR. These are two all-inclusive healthcare platforms inclined at improving the productivity of care providers.

Comparing these two, you will be able to decide which software you should choose. In this context, here’s an AdvancedMD vs Kareo comparison. Again, it is to ease the pressure off your shoulders by helping you with the EMR selection process. This way, you won’t have to go through all the options out there, for we have picked the two best of all vendors for you that work flawlessly in all healthcare settings.

So, shall we begin this AdvancedMD vs Kareo comparison?

About AdvancedMD EHR

AdvancedMD is a refined and automated EHR solution built with medical practitioners in mind. The platform leads to a unified patient experience by putting its transformational services into action. The EHR solution by AdvancedMD nurtures personalized workflows for medical and non-medical practices alike. Its cutting-edge technology adds value to patient encounters by engaging patients in their care treatment.

AdvancedMD

It is the first question clinicians ask. Why should they switch to AdvancedMD EHR? It is because this clinical platform offers a detailed EHR solution for handling the patient-related aspect of medical practices. The best part is that AdvancedMD EMR offers specialty-specific solutions and built-in codes. The codes help with coding the encounters flawlessly in a blink of an eye.

The top services included in AdvancedMD EHR are:

Custom templates

Innovative ECPS

Smooth eRx

Engaging Patient Portal

Simplified Rooming

Effective CQM Reporting

Endless Decision Support

Comprehensive Task Donuts

Intuitive Mobile App

AdvancedMD Review

The reviews of AdvancedMD are in its favor. Basically, AdvancedMD EMR is a top-rated and highly recommended solution that all clinicians adore. The clients love this platform simply because of its ease of access and use. In the reviews, clients shared that by having AdvancedMD by their side, they can work smoothly without worrying about losing crucial data. This instant data access improves clinical functioning. Then there’s an impressive interface for seamless communication to keep providers and their staff on the same page. Besides that, AdvancedMD reviews illustrate it is an EMR of high credibility as it believes in transparency in clinical processes.

Aside from that, there’s a significant issue highlighted in the AdvancedMD reviews. That is, its billing module gets stuck under a heavy workload, which causes trouble in creating and recording patient statements.

About Kareo Clinical

Kareo Clinical is a certified EHR product offered by Kareo EHR software. It is explicitly associated with patient encounters as it is all about improving the patient satisfaction rate. Kareo EMR is of great assistance to medical providers as it helps code encounters and manage patient profiles. It’s designed on a tech-intensive interface and is backed by coaching assistance to help clients get onboard.

Why Kareo Clinical EHR

Choosing Kareo Clinical means getting started with the EHR solution in minutes instead of days. There’s no need to download it as it is a wholly cloud-based software. Here’s the catch, Kareo EMR is ranked top in the category of best EMR for small practices. It is because the vendor offers integrated clinical services and is ICD-10 ready and Meaningful Use Stage 2 Certified. No other vendor provides such a comprehensive EHR package like Kareo EMR does for simplifying patient encounters.

The key services offered by Kareo Clinical are:

Comprehensive Dashboard

Custom Charting

Integrated E-prescription

Elegant Flowsheets

Telehealth

Interactive Patient Portal

Convenient eLabs

Electronic Superbills

Encrypted Messaging

Flexible Calendar

Agenda Overview

Cool Prescription Discounts

Kareo EHR Reviews

Kareo EHR software is also surrounded by an optimistic outlook as far as the reviews are considered. It enjoys a 4-star review rating on average based on its clinical functionalities. Physicians using this vendor state that the platform offers a broad range of intuitive services to simplify the clinical processes. Also, this solution allows physicians to handle their financial streams, cutting down all the error-induced elements. As per the reviews, the Kareo EHR solution increases the clinical reimbursements and the profitability rate. Above all, the vendor manages the patient influx reducing staff workload and improving the patient satisfaction rate.

Even though Kareo EHR is a software of high potential, some flaws are also brought to light in the reviews. The software has some glitches and bugs, which slow it down during updates. Also, it comes with a bit of a learning curve, but clients can deal with it with minimal training.

AdvancedMD EHR vs Kareo Clinical: The Pricing Structure

AdvancedMD EHR offers unparalleled pricing packages for medical and non-medical practices. Also, it provides customizable and standard bundles from which clients can choose what they want. Above all, AdvancedMD features encounter-based and monthly pricing tiers for all its clients. It is to give small practices the opportunity to benefit from the extensive feature range of AdvancedMD. There’s one practice management plan and one EHR+PM plan, in standard packages.

The pricing structure of Kareo is divided into four plans; clinical essentials, billing essentials, pro, and plus. The first plan is a basic EHR services-related plan. The second is the billing services-related pricing plan of Kareo. Finally, plus and Pro are all-inclusive plans that cover all clinical aspects. The Kareo billing and clinical pricing plans are of utmost significance and are highly in demand. Contact at Software Finder to learn the exact details of Kareo billing pricing plans. One thing we know for sure is that, unlike AdvancedMD, the pricing plans of Kareo don’t offer encounter-based subscriptions.

Conclusion

From this, we can conclude that AdvancedMD EMR is a better option for small practices with an encounter-based subscription. Whereas Kareo Clinical is the best bet for practitioners seeking an exclusive EHR solution. Even the pricing bundles of Kareo are set accordingly, making it a feasible option. In contrast, AdvancedMD doesn’t offer an exclusive EHR package; its package comprises both EHR and PM services.