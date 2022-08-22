Announcing Voices Gloucester – Our Living History Told By You

Celebrating the history, culture and identity of our city through the power of storytelling

The team behind Voices Gloucester are delighted to announce the launch of their new website and year-round programme of community events. Voices Gloucester is the new name for the programme previously known as City Voices, and offers funding, mentoring and support to individuals or organisations that want to tell their story about Gloucester’s history.

Jacqui Grange is the Creative Director for Voices Gloucester,

“’We are so excited to launch Voices this year with a fantastic range of events made and chosen by Gloucester people for Gloucester people. Our thought-provoking programme really has something for everyone, whether it’s reliving your childhood eating a Gloucester drip, reflecting on the highs and lows of the city’s regeneration, or celebrating community stories through the work of local artists’”

The programme of events is selected by a community panel supported by the Voices Gloucester team. The panel are a group of people who care passionately about Gloucester.

Upcoming events include ‘Threads’ and ‘Cities are People and People are Cities’.

Celebrating collaborative stitching projects across the county, and the proud history of textiles in Westgate Street, Threads looks to celebrate the past and look to the future with a dynamic programme of exhibitions and events.

Working with heritage partners Gloucester Cathedral, The Cathedral Quarter and The

Folk, as well as shops and businesses up and down the street, the area once known for its bustling textile trade will come alive with community stitching projects.

The Cities are People and People are Cities film and photography exhibition will be shown from 3rd September at the Picturedome. Artists Rider Shafique and Georgia Williams have been working with local people to explore and curate over 50 years of Carnival photographs, creating a unique and interactive photography exhibition. Visitors will have the opportunity to help tell the stories and recover the histories of people in the photos.

Ashley Mackenzie – White is a member of the community panel,

“Being on the community panel allows me to give back to a City I love. I can share my experience and networks with artists and communities, but I also get to hear about the most amazing work taking place that I might not hear about otherwise. All of us want to celebrate Gloucester’s history and people and share untold stories.”

“This year, I’m really excited about the Flashback Foods project about the Gloucester Drip. We take for granted how important food is to culture, to a place, and I love that it’s a reminiscence project for the everyday people of Gloucester.’

Flashback Foods will take place outside Eastgate Shopping Centre on 3rd September, and Threads starts on 2nd September.

For details of all the upcoming events and how you can join in, visit https://voicesgloucester.org.uk/