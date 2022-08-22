WHAT IS A CORPORATE SEAL, AND WHY IS IT USEFUL?

A corporate seal, also known as a company seal or corporate embosser, is a stamp or embosser specially designed for your business and often includes the name of your company, the year of its incorporation, and the state in which your company was incorporated.

Even though many countries do not usually demand them, company seals give agreements and documents a formal, legitimate, and finalized feel. You can decide if your company needs a corporate seal and how to go about creating one by reading the details of corporate seals below.

What are the uses of corporate seals?

Typically, corporate seals indicate that a document is official, authentic, or both. The option to use a company seal is available to LLCs, S Corporations, C Corporations, NGOs, LPs, and LLPs. A corporate embosser can be used by any business, regardless of sector. Following are some examples of typical uses:

Stamping ownership documents

A signature on a stock certificate

Accepting invoices

Signing off on architectural plans

Signing off a deal

Verifying financial transactions

Signing authenticity certificates

Signing a lease or approving a purchase

Reiterating business commitments

Wherever a seal is used, it communicates your company’s mark of authenticity and serves as the corporate equivalent of a signature.

Corporate seals are occasionally included in a corporate kit, a specialized binder that organizes crucial internal company data like stock certificates, transfer ledgers, meeting minutes, and other key company documents. It is customary to authenticate these critical documents with a company seal.

Legal requirements for corporate seals

A company seal is not legally necessary in many other situations. With technological advances, a corporate seal’s mark may occasionally be more of a gesture or symbol than a need under the law. Always verify that the manufacturer adheres to the required rules for your line of work.

A corporate seal may have greater or lesser jurisdiction than in other states, depending on your business’s location. Some states, like California, maintain that while corporations are permitted to use corporate seals, doing so has no bearing on the document’s legality. Similar views are held in New York; however, the state maintains that the seal has legal significance.

You should determine whether a corporate seal is necessary, what value it bears, how to style it properly, and under what circumstances it must be used, as rules may vary by state.

Where to get a corporate seal

You can check on this website how to personalize your company’s seal. You must first decide whether you want your company seal stamp to be desktop-style or hand-held pocket-style before selecting the exact text that will be printed on it. You can make a premium embosser impression in the metallic tone of your choice by using the gold or silver foil labels offered.

If you’ve recently launched a business, you’re probably starting to coordinate a variety of factors to boost your success. For instance, you must ensure you abide by all legal obligations. In some circumstances, the seal embosser might be required by law, but it’s also a helpful tool for reducing fraud.