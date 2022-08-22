Plus Your Business! NAMED A 2nd QUARTER WINNER IN HUBSPOT’S 2022 IMPACT AWARDS

Plus Your Business announced that it has been named a winner in the Technical Expertise category in HubSpot’s second quarter 2022 Impact Awards . HubSpot, a leading CRM platform for scaling companies, uses the award to recognize members of its Solutions Partner Program who go above and beyond to help their customers grow better.

In recent years, Plus Your Business has gained more than one hundred PRO and Enterprise clients, earning its status as an elite HubSpot solutions partner. Years of experience have led the team to develop an Enterprise Operations (EntOps) approach and framework, with this award (in partnership with BPI Auctions) serving as a testament to this system delivering exceptional results.

“HubSpot and our solutions partners are committed to the same goal – helping millions of companies grow better. This shared mission is what drives partners like Plus Your Business to bring the best experiences to our shared customers,” said Brian Garvey, VP, Solutions Partner Program at HubSpot. “Plus Your Business has done incredible work supporting the success of their customers. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I want to congratulate their team and the other Impact Award winners on this amazing achievement.”

The Impact Awards are given on a quarterly basis in four categories:

– Product Excellence

– Platform Excellence

– Technical Expertise

– Platform Migration Excellence

In addition to the quarterly awards, HubSpot also gives five annual awards that recognize partner achievements across the entire year: Global Partner of the Year, Partner of the Year, Rookie of the Year, Customer First, our global diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging HEART award. All winners are recognized in the Impact Awards Hall of Fame.

Director of Plus Your Business, Martin Shervington, said: “The Plus Your Business team is thrilled to have received an award in the category of technical competence, owing special credit to Darian Vretenar – Senior Technical Consultant. This award shows that even small agencies can create influential work! In terms of upcoming work, together with HubSpot, Plus Your Business will continue to help companies boost their growth by effectively implementing the EntOps methodology.”

About Plus Your Business:

Founded in 2013, Plus Your Business is run by husband and wife duo, Martin and Elisa Shervington. The business specialises in HubSpot Onboarding and Project work and is now 100% HubSpot.