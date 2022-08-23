Five Digital Marketing Tools For Small Businesses

“The best marketing doesn’t feel like marketing.”

The quote by Tom Fishburne, a renowned cartoonist, explains to us how marketing should be done in very subtle ways so that it becomes easy for consumers to use the services or products of your brand.

We are living in the 21st century, and this is a digital era, where everyone and everything is going online. Technology has taken the world by its storm, and no field is left untouched by its effects. Marketing is one such field that uses technology extensively for the best results. Many brands and companies are using the medium of digital marketing to lure thousands of audiences. Be it a multi-national company or a home-grown business; everyone is using the tools and techniques of digital marketing to their best. Its popularity is because it is very affordable and user-friendly.

Here are some digital marketing tools that can help small businesses boost their services.

1. Google Analytics

The free software can prove to be very helpful in boosting your small business. It gives you a detailed insight into who is visiting your website and their engagement on your website. You can see the traffic for a certain period in terms of days, weeks, months, or any time period. It gives all the information about the demographics of your users, clickbait, keywords, and ads that lead to your website. It can be combined with Google Search Console and Google Ad Management to identify any problems and monetize your content respectively. You can also use any Google advertising agency that uses Google ads management to scale and maximize the performance of your website.

2. Canva

The graphic design platform is known for its plethora of tools and templates you need for your website to make it more visually appealing. Any website that lacks graphics and imagery is less likely to attract any traffic. This is where the role of Canva comes in. The user-friendly and easy-to-use features make it a popular tool for creating beautiful content for your websites. It has a lot of photo editing, fonts, color combinations, and many more tools that you can play with. It is one of the best graphic designing tools.

3. HubSpot

The all-in-one digital marketing solution tool has all the options to create and manage all your marketing campaigns. It brings all your marketing channels together, optimizing the traffic and delivering better results in terms of ROI. It also has an Email Marketing tool that has plenty of email templates and allows you to send up to 2,000 email sends/month.

4. Ahref

The search engine optimization tool helps you boost traffic to your website. It is an amazing tool for competitive analysis that helps you identify your top-performing content and its backlinks. It lets you check any website’s top organic keywords and estimates traffic for any other search term too of any other website.

5. Slack

The communication tool helps you connect with your team. It is important to have brainstorming sessions with your peers and colleagues to collaborate and work. It has different channels where you can exchange information in form of texts and media. It integrates with DropBox, which makes it easy for you to sync up your data and hop easily between multiple platforms. It has features that allow you to upload and share files and folders with your group.

Conclusion

To survive in this super-competitive world, you need to keep yourself updated with technological advancements that can help your small business grow. A tech-savvy person and business can go way ahead in terms of profits and growth. You need to inculcate digital marketing tips and tricks to help your business grow and prosper, and the above-mentioned tools can help your business save time and work efficiently.