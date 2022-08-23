Mid-Life Crisis Of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard? What Happened Exactly that brought them to this stage?

Johnny Depp is an actor of great stature in Hollywood. . He has enacted many memorable characters on the silver screen and has won many awards. In 2015, Johnny Depp married Aquaman actress Amber Heard. Their marriage ended in 2017. Johnny Depp then sued his wife for 50 million USD in public libel. What was the story of Amber Heard and Johnny Depp? Read the full timeline here:d

2009

Amber and Johnny were first introduced to each other on the movie set of “The Rum Diary” in 2009. Johnny Depp as Paul Kemp, a journalist who fell for Chenault portrayed by Amber

2011-2012

Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis split. They had two children together: John Cristopher and Lily-Rose Depp. Amber Heard divorced Tasya Van Ree, her partner. Insider reports that Heard and Depp started dating in 2011 or 2012.

2014

People Magazine reported that the couple was engaged in 2014. Johnny Depp confirmed this news in an interview with The Daily Mail.

2015

With close friends, they were married in Los Angeles. They then had a huge event on Depp’s private island in the Bahamas.

2016 the Year of Legal Proceedings and Divorce

Johnny Depp’s marriage to Amber Heard started on a high note. However, they continued to struggle with abuse reports and legal problems in Australia. Heard filed for divorce 15 months after the couple exchanged vows. Multiple media outlets covered the story, including Vanity Fair, and reported that Heard cited “irreconcilable differences” when she filed a petition with the help of her divorce lawyer.

Heard filed a temporary restraining order against Depp in May 2016 claiming that Depp had hurt her. According to reports, the petition contained a photo of Heard with multiple bruises that she claimed were caused by Depp. He was ordered to keep at least 100 feet from Heard, and not to have any contact with his estranged spouse.

They finally reached a divorce settlement on 16-August,2016 where Depp agreed to pay $7 million to Heard and she withdrew her domestic abuse claims against him from the court.

Washington Post publishes an Op-Ed from Amber Heard on Domestic Violence in December 2018.

After the divorce, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard parted ways. It seemed that everything was calming down when Heard fell in love with billionaire inventor Elon Musk. However, the relationship was only temporary. Heard posted on social media in August 2017 that the couple had split up, but would “remain close”.

The Depp-Heard situation was quiet until December 2018, when The Washington Post published an opinion piece from Heard titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That Has to Change”. In the article Heard talks about how women are expected to play a set role imposed on them by society at large. Going against the grain leads to consequences both financial and physical. She concludes by imploring women to unite and strengthen institutions that provide critical services to abuse survivors.

While Heard did not explicitly mention Depp or any domestic abuse incidents by his hand, many thought she was referring to her ex-husband when she spoke of death threats and the career hit she took after the divorce and allegations.

Johnny Depp files a Defamation suit against Heard in March 2019

The Washington Post readers weren’t the only ones to think the op-ed was directed at Johnny Depp. In March 2019, Depp and his legal team filed a $50 million defamation suit against his ex-wife. They argued that the claims in the op-ed were “categorically falsified,” according to E! Online. According to the lawsuit, Heard is also alleged to have been the aggressor and had physically abused Depp. According to The Blast’s April 2019 report, Adam Waldman, Depp’s lawyer, stated that they had many eyewitness accounts and video and photographic evidence that proved that Heard was “faking” her injuries.

Depp believes that Disney dropped him out of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise after Heard’s opinion piece. His attorneys believe Heard wrote the article to generate positive publicity and to advance her career. They base their argument on Heard’s movie Aquaman, which was released three days after the publication of the Op-Ed.

Suit for Dismissal filed by Amber Heard in April 2019

Deadline reported in April 2019 that Heard had filed a motion for dismissal of the complaint. Heard stated that Depp was violent during their relationship. The motion contains more than just examples of Depp’s abuse, which she called “The Monster” when he would behave that way.

Depp and his legal staff filed an opposition to Heard’s motion on May 20, 2019. They argued that Heard had made up her allegations against her ex-husband and that she had appeared in court with “painted-on bruises”. Depp also claimed that Heard had been physically and verbally abusing him throughout their relationship.

Johnny Depp Loses a Libel Case

Johnny Depp filed a second libel suit in November 2020. A U.K judge ruled that News Group Newspapers had not committed defamation after The Sun newspaper, owned by the media company, published an article in 2018 where the actor was called a “wife beater”.

The libel trial included testimony from Amber Heard and Depp, as well as other witnesses such as friends and colleagues, and officers. The outcome of the case would be decided by Heard’s testimony. This was after she made multiple claims about Depp’s abuse.

Trials Begin April 11, 2022

After years of delays, the Johnny Depp & Amber Heard defamation case finally went to trial in Fairfax County Virginia on April 11, 2022. Depp’s complaint was about Heard blaming him for getting him fired from the Pirates of the Caribbean series (he was later removed from Fantastic Beasts, The Secrets of Dumbledore). Heard’s countersuit was filed in response to what she claimed to have been a massive smear campaign from her ex.

Perhaps, what no one expected was the online following that the trial attracted with millions of people tuining in to the proceedings and some even going so far as to call it the trial of TikTok. So overwhelming was the support Johhny received over TikTok that he created an account on TikTok to thank his fans for support.

Conclusion: The Jury Sides with Johnny Depp on June 1, 2022

After some explosive revelations, the jury unanimously concluded that Heard published her Op-Ed with malintent and awarded Johnny $15 million in compensation.