The Sandbox and Avalanche Drop In Value – Can Big Eyes Coin Overtake Them If It Hits Its $50 Million Presale Goal?

If you have a working understanding of crypto, you must have heard of the bear market that began in January 2022. Through June, the bear market wreaked havoc on portfolios, losing some people millions. For example, Bitcoin (BTC) started the year at $47,743 but now finds itself at $21,145.

Although Avalanche (AVAX) has its unique mode of operation, it could not resist the whirlpool that Bitcoin creates when it decreases in value. Avalanche is a modern crypto that utilises the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism famous for faster speeds, lower fees, and lower carbon emissions.

The Sandbox (SAND) is one of the leading platforms in the Play-to-Earn (P2E) industry, competing with the likes of Axie Infinity (AXS) and Decentraland (MANA). Those who step onto The Sandbox platform can enjoy many fun activities and services, including an NFT marketplace and P2E gaming.

So, how have cryptocurrencies with numerous utilities like Avalanche and The Sandbox dropped in value, and will the new cat-themed Big Eyes Coin (BIG) overtake them? Cryptocurrencies often follow the trend that Bitcoin sets, so if Bitcoin is going through a negative trend, the rest of the crypto market follows. Unfortunately, Avalanche and The Sandbox have decreased in value over the past seven days because of this.

Avalanche has decreased by 20.11%, and The Sandbox has increased by 21.86%, at the time of writing. The new crypto is unaffected by the loss in value, making it attractive to crypto enthusiasts. Big Eyes Coin offers an expansive ecosystem for its users, including NFT collections and a 5% marketing wallet.

Has Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Got What It Takes?

If you like cats and cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin is for you. The new crypto is built on the Ethereum blockchain, so it can utilise its PoS technology when the merge occurs. Big Eyes Coin is in presale, aiming to raise $50 million. Over the weekend, Big Eyes Coin approached the $1 million mark and now sits at $965,365.

So, what does the Big Eyes Coin ecosystem have to offer? The cute anime cat on the Big Eyes Coin platform has been hailed during its existence for its anime design, catering to a broad target audience. Anime is the name given to Japanese animation. Since its existence, anime has become a popular form of entertainment, watched by 40-60% of the global population.

Big Eyes Coin already has plans to release a comic book revolving around The Big Eyes mascot. It could bring a new wave of users to the Big Eyes Coin platform, helping Big Eyes Coin achieve its goal of $50 million in presale. Ever heard of NFTs? Well, Big Eyes Coin is making them, especially for you! It even aspires to have an NFT collection in the top ten projects, with NFT events happening each season. Those who hold the exclusive NFTs can access the Big Eyes Sushi Crew, as seen in the picture above.

The Environmental Impact Of Big Eyes Coin

Environmentally friendly cryptocurrencies are the way forward. Crypto giants like Bitcoin are being held accountable for their carbon footprint. Big Eyes Coin is built on the Ethereum blockchain, which is gearing up for a switch to the PoS consensus mechanism.

Cryptocurrencies are praised for carbon neutrality. Additionally, PoS is beneficial to users not just through its low carbon emissions but also through the quality of its services. For example, Ethereum will process 100,000 transactions per second after the merge!

Will The Sandbox (SAND) Recover?

If you are familiar with P2E gaming, you will know of the dominance of The Sandbox in the P2E sector. The platform has a dynamic ecosystem, using events and partnerships to retain its user base. For example, snoop Dogg, an official partner of The Sandbox, has bought plots of land in the game. A user on The Sandbox platform spent 71,000 SAND, or $450,000, to acquire the plot of land next to Snoop Dogg’s!

As mentioned above, The Sandbox has been the victim of a decline in value over the past seven days. However, the crypto market is unpredictable and can swing in the blink of an eye. New partnerships with The Sandbox have been announced, including Gordon Ramsay’s show, Hell’s Kitchen. In the latest season of Hell’s Kitchen, the number of viewers hit 2.6 million, which will undoubtedly increase traction on The Sandbox platform.

Additionally, The Sandbox announced a partnership with the model, entrepreneur, DJ, and OG crypto queen, Paris Hilton. The announcement will reach her 19.8 million loyal followers on Instagram, bringing a new wave of users to The Sandbox.

Without the need for coding, you can create your own game! The Sandbox gives you the tools to make your imagination come to life. Users need not worry about paying for the service as it’s free. You can even monetise the game that you create to give users a strong incentive to choose your game. Although The Sandbox is experiencing a decline, its plethora of services and partnerships give it the tools it needs to regain its value.

The Fastest Time To Finality Blockchain – Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche prides itself on its blazingly fast speeds. Through the use of subnets, it can achieve an infinite amount of transactions per second (TPS). Its transactional finality is below two seconds, making it the fastest time to finality blockchain on the market. Like The Sandbox, Avalanche has experienced a decrease in value over the past seven days. However, its loyal community always rallies around it in times of hardship.

Tired of using the same old blockchains and want to make your own? You can with Avalanche! Build private or public blockchains to fill your application needs and dictate exactly how you want your blockchain to run. Your blockchain. Your rules.

You can even stake on the Avalanche platform, with 11% APY on staked AVAX. Staking often requires high-priced equipment to execute. However, Avalanche has the lightest hardware requirements compared to any competitor, making it a viable option if you wish to stake tokens.

Avalanche has a vibrant community that is growing on every social media platform. The security and scalability of Avalanche make it a desirable platform for any crypto enthusiast to add to their portfolio.

Avalanche and The Sandbox have become household names in the crypto world. Their vibrant communities combined with their quality services have catapulted them to the top of their respective sectors. If they were to be overtaken, it would be a mammoth task.

However, Big Eyes Coin is up to the challenge. The innovative cryptocurrency has garnered the attention of many crypto enthusiasts as it strives to achieve its goal of $50 million in presale. Will you join the Big Eyes Coin community on its road to meme coin greatness?