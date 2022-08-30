7 Types Of Spots On The Face: Causes And Treatment

The passage of time and sun exposure are the main causes of the appearance of spots on our face, but there are many other factors. Depending on the type of stain we have, one treatment or another should be applied, which is why it is important to know their origin.

Types Of Spots That Can Appear On The Face

There are many types of stain and we are going to describe them below so that you can know their origin and how to treat them. At Unique Beauty Bar, we treat blemishes with the Laser, a totally safe laser that offers optimal results without signs. Don’t hesitate any longer and rejuvenate your face leaving behind the spots.

To know if we have one type of stain or another, we must look at the color and shape:

White spots

White or lighter spots than our skin tone are usually related to a disease called vitiligo. The main cause of these spots is the lack of melanin. Melanin is the pigment that gives color to the skin and is made up of melanocytes, which die when suffering from vitiligo.

Vitiligo patches are light or white and can appear anywhere on the body, including the face.

Freckles

Freckles are the opposite of the white spots of vitiligo, they are spots that appear due to a concentration of the melanin pigment. Freckles usually appear due to overexposure to the sun, although there is also a genetic predisposition to have them.

Freckles are usually small in size and without relief. These spots appear on any part of the body, but especially on those that are most exposed to the sun, such as the arms, shoulders and face.

Moles

Moles are similar to freckles, but they are round, dark brown or pink, and raised. These spots appear due to genetic predisposition, although excessive sun exposure is also among the most causative factors.

Sunspots

Sunspots, as the name suggests, are spots that appear due to overexposure to the sun. These spots are also associated with age and aging, but the main cause is ultraviolet radiation.

To know how to detect sunspots, we must look at the color and size. They are brown and very well defined, without any type of relief and rounded or star-shaped. The area’s most prone to sun spots are the hands, the neckline and the face.

Melasma

Melasma is a form of hyperpigmentation of the skin, where small light or dark brown spots appear that give a sensation of shadow. It is very common to appear during pregnancy, and on the face it is usual to find them on the nose, upper lip, forehead and cheeks.

Melanoma

A melanoma is a malignant skin tumor, which may have the appearance of a mole, but must be detected early, as it is very aggressive and highly invasive. The signs to diagnose a melanoma are the irregular borders and also the irregular pigmentation of the spot. Another sign is that it changes size, color and shape.

Red Spots

Red spots can arise from dermatitis or allergic skin reaction. These spots usually disappear on their own, although if they persist they can be treated with creams.

Treatment For Dark Spots On The Face

Depending on the type of stain, we will apply one treatment or another, but one of the essential factors to prevent stains from appearing on our skin is to apply sun protection. Sun overexposure is the main cause of blemishes, freckles and moles, so you have to protect the skin.

But once the spots have already appeared, we can treat them with a laser. The spots that can be treated with the laser are sun spots, melasmas and some freckles and moles.

Melanomas and vitiligo spots should not be treated with laser, it will be necessary to go to a specialist doctor and treat each skin disease specifically.