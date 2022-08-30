TurnkeyTown’s White-Label NFT Marketplace On Variegated Blockchain Networks Fits For Every Entrepreneurial Journey!

A blockchain-based development firm, TurnkeyTown, has laid out an opportunity to any aspiring entrepreneurs or startups to pick their desired blockchain networks to build a white-label NFT marketplace.

NFTs have become an epitome not only for creators or artists but also for entrepreneurs. Having created a milestone in this digital era, NFTs have never paused in taking dimensions with the effect of blockchain technology. However, the Ethereum blockchain was the trump card for the NFTs, but soon after years, it eventually had a few demerits. And that resulted in the rise of other blockchain networks like Solana, Polygon, Binance, etc., which eased the scalability issue and indulged in the fastest transaction in a short duration. Apart from this, it also secured the data, eliminated breaches, and other vital benefits for users.

TurnkeyTown, a web3 development firm, is widely known for its custom-made solution and has given a free-pick opportunity from diversified blockchain networks for budding entrepreneurs. A team of blockchain developers who have been delving into the field of web3 space for more than 5+ years. Developers are moving forward along with avant-garde technologies to proffer their entrepreneurs a new venture. Now their finest services aid entrepreneurs carve the white-label NFT marketplace and provide the top-notch trading experience for their valuable users.

Be it a blockchain network or features that are to be included in the white-label NFT marketplace solution , it is completely the choice of entrepreneurs. TurnkeyTown will cater it for you as required.

In-built Indispensable Features In The White-Label NFT Marketplace Are As Follows:

– A Storefront with flawless UI/UX lets users showcase their digital assets & collectibles with requisite deets.

– The Search Option and Advanced Filter options ease the searching of NFTs from a plethora of NFT collections being minted and listed on the platform.

– Multi-wallet support facilitates users or traders to create their own wallets or link their wallets to the account in the NFT marketplace.

– The KYC/AML verification system prevents money laundering and any suspicious activity from happening on the platform.

– The Listing feature entitles participants to list their digital assets for sale and then check over the status of listings.

– Trading History could be overseen, which includes the date, price, previous owners, etc. Users can track over these details whenever required.

– Multi-chain network system does the work of instigating your marketplace in various blockchain networks based on your fit.



Besides these, there are so many add-on features to be incorporated which will make your NFT trading platform seamless to function in accordance with your business vertical.

The blockchain networks that they offer include,

– Polygon

– Solana

– Binance Smart Chain

– Ethereum

– Tron

– Cardano

– NFT Marketplace for Arts

– NFT Marketplace for Games

– NFT Marketplace for Sports

– NFT Marketplace for Collectibles

– NFT Marketplace for Metaverse

– NFT Marketplace for Ticketing and what not?

Starting from scratch has been vital for entrepreneurs, but TurnkeyTown’s plug-and-play solution has grasped the attention of entrepreneurs as it saves time and money. The white-label NFT Marketplace solution with core features infused determines the smooth & seamless workflow of the execution of digital assets’ trading alongside the appealing & intuitive interface to the users’ experiences.

Monetization opportunities are added advantages in which the proprietor of the NFT marketplace could have abundant revenue from various streams, including listing fees, minting fees, transaction fees, commission fees, trading fees for multiple collections, etc. Through customization, there is key for the platform owner to explore other aspects to make the most revenue out of it.

TurnkeyTown, owning the privilege of serving the best of blockchain solutions, has a reputation for its applications and NFT marketing services too. Abiding by the current market standards, the white-label NFT Marketplace brought the attention of many worldwide entrepreneurs and investors through its remarkable futuristic revenue pull. Hitching up with an apparent blockchain firm such as TurnkeyTown, the vision for your initiation could be instigated feasibly.

