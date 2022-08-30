Coronavirus and Hikes in Online Shopping Increases the Need for HGV Drivers

The global economy has had a major overhaul in recent years, and this is in direct response to the Coronavirus pandemic. While we are all aware of the effects Covid 19 has had on a more individualised level, and have been making changes to accommodate a new normal, businesses, sectors and even entire industries have been working hard to meet the needs of a whole new consumer environment.

One of the most prominent sectors seeing change at the height of the pandemic and onwards is haulage, and HGV drivers are becoming increasingly sought-after.

Why has demand for HGV drivers increased?

The retail sector has seen a surge in online shopping. As an area that was already gaining in popularity, it quickly became a necessity for many who were trying to find solutions to the difficulties posed by traditional shopping processes (like social distancing, lockdowns, rapid testing, etc).

As distribution chains and the processes of home delivery have had to adapt to meet demand, HGV driving roles have increased exponentially.

What does this upsurge in jobs mean for skilled vehicle operators?

Where tech industries have been paving the way for new and innovative products and services at their own pace, the haulage industry has been galvanised by the pandemic to boost the productivity of their delivery and goods transport drivers.

Instead of having a negative impact, there has been a host of benefits for these skilled workers to enjoy. Some of these are:

More relaxed hours (so drivers can work longer/increase workloads without restriction)

Less-strict training protocols and demands for potential employees to meet

More job security

Better pay rates than ever before

Different job types and high employment rates

Flexible working conditions for different drivers/roles

Affordable training options in a worthwhile industry

Self employment capabilities

An increase in inclusion for women drivers

The potential for significant earnings

When the impact of the Covid 19 pandemic and an increase in demand for HGV drivers are considered, the potential for pay has to be discussed. The typical starting salary just a few years ago was nearing £20k, but the growing necessity for HGV drivers has seen this number rise to £30k-£40k. There are also incentives and bonuses for many roles within the industry, so it can be even more lucrative for those with the skills (and those considering training).

Obtaining an HGV licence

The great news is that HGV Driver training is one of the most worthwhile endeavours right now, and there’s never been a better time to get involved. There are also quite a few different roles that can be applied for, such as:

HGV multi drop

Home delivery driver

HGV short haul

HGV long haul

Driver’s mate

HGV city driving

HGV single drop

HGV 5 on 3 off

HGV local

HGV continental

HGV ADR

Home delivery drivers will typically need a full HGV licence, but to operate any other heavy goods vehicle, a minimum of a CAT C1/CAT C is typically required.