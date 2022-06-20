Family partner appointment bolsters growth at top 100 UK law firm

Ward Hadaway , one of the UK’s top 100 law firms, has made a senior appointment in its family and matrimonial team at its Newcastle headquarters.

Gemma Iceton, a highly regarded family law solicitor in the North East of England, joins the organisation as a partner in the family and matrimonial team. With over 17 years’ experience in family law, including over six years as Head of Family Law at another leading law firm, Gemma advises on all aspects of family law such as separation, financial matters, children and pre-nuptial and living together agreements. She also has a breadth of experience on matters relating to matrimonial and non-matrimonial property, assets held in trust, complex pensions, spousal maintenance and children disputes.

Gemma’s appointment follows a period of solid growth for the Ward Hadaway family and matrimonial team nationally, which is now 10-people strong and one of the largest family divisions in the country. Collectively, the specialist lawyers boast over 200 years of experience between them. For the Newcastle office specifically, Gemma’s appointment is a strategic milestone in the growth of the regional family team as demand for its expertise continues to rise.

Liz Bottrill, Joint head of Ward Hadaway’s family and matrimonial team, said: “Gemma is truly committed to providing an outstanding service to her clients and works tirelessly to achieve the best outcome for them. Her approach to complex matters is constructive and practical yet empathetic and understanding of her client’s needs and circumstances too. It’s fantastic that Gemma has joined us as we continue to strengthen our team and grow our client base by providing specialist advice and helping individuals in need.”

Ward Hadaway is one of the biggest law firms in Northern England and offers a full-service team with specialist experience across all different aspects of the law. The family and matrimonial team continues to go from strength to strength and is focused on enhancing its reputation as one of the most highly regarded and respected family law teams across the North.

Commenting on her new role at Ward Hadaway, Gemma Iceton said: “I’m thrilled to join the team at Ward Hadaway and work with some of the best family solicitors from across the region. Our scope of work is diverse, and we cover such a broad range of family and matrimonial matters that no two days are the same. We have a great ethic, share the same values, and our combined experience and expertise means we can push on from where we’re at, serve the needs of a wider range of clients, and continue to grow our team of family law specialists.”