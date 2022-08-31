What to Expect from Pellet Bio-Identical Hormonal Therapy?

Pellet therapy is a form of bio-identical hormone replacement therapy performed to replace or regulate hormones in men and women with processed hormones derived from plants.

Estrogen, testosterone, and progesterone are the most commonly used bioidentical hormones.

Bio-identical hormones are structurally identical to the hormones created by the human body, so they mimic the hormones made by the body’s glands.

Pellet bio-identical hormonal therapy is recommended for people who are struggling with hormonal imbalance and those experiencing symptoms of peri-menopause, menopause, or andropause.

This type of hormonal therapy can help both men and women struggling with low or unbalanced hormones.

Pellet bio-identical hormonal therapy is a safer alternative to synthetic hormone treatments created by drug companies.

How Pellet Bio-Identical Hormonal Therapy Is Performed?

When you schedule an appointment for bio-identical hormone therapy, your healthcare provider will perform a comprehensive blood work analysis to determine if the procedure is right for you.

Blood work analysis is performed to test your current hormone levels and determine if you are a candidate for pellet bio-identical hormonal therapy and the proper dosage of hormone pellets for you.

Each patient receives a customized dosage of bio-identical hormone pellets based on what their body needs to provide optimal treatment.

After your healthcare provider has conducted blood work analysis, they will advise you to stop taking blood thinners such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen, aspirin, NSAIDs, and naproxen sodium one week before the insertion.

For women, the healthcare provider may require a mammogram and pat test.

It is also advisable to list your symptoms and medications to enable the healthcare provider to assess your options and advise you accordingly.

The Procedure

The healthcare provider will numb the site of pellet insertion and make a small incision through which to insert the pellets.

The hormone pellets are inserted into fatty tissue, preferably the rear end and the insertion site is covered with a small bandage.

The whole process takes about 15 minutes. The pellets release small, physiologic doses of bioidentical hormones for months.

After the procedure, it is recommended that you reapply bandages as needed over the next few days.

Pellet bio-identical hormonal therapy provides a wide range of benefits, including:

Increased energy levels

Improved sex drive

Better quality sleep

Improved mood

Improved mental clarity

Reduced body fat

Fewer night sweats

Healthy sense of well-being

Get in Touch with The Harley Institute for Pellet Bio-Identical Hormonal Therapy

Are you struggling with hormonal imbalance or depreciating hormones and considering pellet bio-identical hormonal therapy? Reach out to the Harley Institute for safe and affordable Pellet therapy in Atlanta

Harley Institute provides affordable bio-identical hormone replacement therapy, spa services, and anti-aging services.

Frequently Asked Questions About Pellet Bio-Identical Hormonal Therapy

Are bio-identical hormone pellets safe?

Bio-identical hormone pellets are approved by the FDA, so they’ve passed strict safety standards.

Am I a good candidate for bioidentical hormone pellets?

This procedure is recommended for people struggling with depreciating hormones or hormonal imbalance.

How long does it take for bio-identical hormones to work?

The amount of time it takes for bio-identical hormones to work ranges from a few weeks to three months.