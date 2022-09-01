With the pandemic, all the free time, and uncertainty in the world, a lot of people began to think about how they didn’t live their lives to the fullest. They lamented the inability to travel, see their friends, and visit with family. People around the world began starting new hobbies to relieve themselves of boredom, dread, and anxiety. Not all hobbies are good for the brain but provide so much for you and your thinking process. Below are five hobbies that expand the mind.

Learning a Language

Learning new languages is so good for you. It opens the mind and connects pathways in the brain that lead to all kinds of benefits. Not only will you feel good about yourself, but you will also have that satisfaction of accomplishing something. Whether you want to go to a particular place and are learning their language, or you just want to dabble in languages to keep your mind working, it is one of the best things you can do for yourself. One of the best parts about learning a language is that you don’t need to leave your home to start.

Travel

You might not think of travel as a hobby, but why not? It really is. It may not be a hobby you can do all the time, but it can be something you look forward to once or a few times a year. Learning a language, doing research, and reading about other cultures, food, and people is all a part of the hobby that is travel. Travel is amazing. It is life changing. It will alter the way that you think about life, politics, history, food, and much more. When you travel, you are opening your mind. It’s a cliché for a reason. Combining learning languages and traveling to new countries is a great hobby to get started on.

Playing an Instrument

A great way to pick up a hobby and expand the mind is to learn an instrument. Playing an instrument is a great way to teach yourself determination and hard work. It isn’t easy to learn an instrument for the first time. Do you want to play some of your favorite folk songs? Look for the best acoustic guitars for a beginner. You may not want to invest a bunch of money into a grand piano, but you can buy a keyboard and begin to learn that way. Whatever instrument strikes your fancy, there is no negative to picking it up and trying your best to learn the basics. Who knows, it could become your new favorite thing to do.

Play Chess

Chess is like learning an instrument, picking up a language, doing mathematics, and learning how people are all in one. Chess is war. It is statistical and finite. It is one of the most effective ways to expand your mind. You will begin to think differently when you understand the ins and outs of chess. Strategy is multi-faceted. There are many ways to approach the game, but there is always a best move to find. When you make a mistake, you will know it and learn from it. When you are playing against someone who is much more experienced than you are, you will begin to understand what you are up against and how much more you need to learn. It is humbling and brain-building.

Cards

Playing different card games is fun, but it is also quite rewarding. Whether you are playing poker, blackjack, or something like rummy, you are keeping your mind occupied. You are thinking. You are learning from people. You are thinking about the odds of a particular situation in your head. Playing card games is a great way to expand your mind because you can have a great time while you’re at it. Next time you’re with your friends, think about asking them to play some cards.

Are you sick of sitting at home not knowing what to do with yourself? It’s important to keep both our bodies and minds active. With one of these hobbies above, you will be learning new things, practicing something, and discovering diligence. If you work hard to learn something, you will be able to not just have a new hobby you love. You will be expanding your mind and becoming a better, well-rounded person.