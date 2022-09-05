Dext delighted to appoint Sabby Gill as CEO

Sabby takes leadership of Dext to drive its next phase of growth and delivery of exciting new solutions for Accountants & Bookkeepers, and SMBs.

Dext is delighted to announce the appointment of Sabby Gill as the new CEO of Dext. Sabby will start in early October, with Steve Rowley returning to his role as Chair.

Sabby is an outstanding, proven CEO, bringing over 34 years of experience in the technology sector, including work in the Accounting and Bookkeeping industry, across sales, service, support, operations and customer success. Sabby is currently the CEO of Thomas International and, before that, led Sage as their UK & Ireland General Manager. Sabby has held additional senior roles at Epicor Software, IGT (a gaming technology company), HP, CA Technologies, Oracle, PeopleSoft, and Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC).

Steve Rowley, Dext Chair & Acting CEO, announced, “At Dext, we have gone from strength to strength in the past 12 months and have just delivered a strong H1. We continue to provide our customers – Accountants & Bookkeepers, and SMBs, across the globe – with market-leading solutions that make their lives easier. We now have plans to expand our offerings, including an MTD ITSA solution for the UK. With Sabby joining us, Dext has a bright future and will continue to grow strongly as an independent business, serving our customers with innovative, accounting automation solutions.”

Sabby responded, “It is a privilege to take on the leadership of a successful SaaS FinTech business. My passion has always been unlocking the potential of companies with technology, and Dext does just that. I’ve been impressed with the level of product innovation coming from Dext. The recent “Practice Insights” launch is a perfect example of how we bring value and actionable insights to Accountants and Bookkeepers, and I’m looking forward to unlocking even more offerings.

“I am obsessed with customer and employee engagement, and I’m excited to meet many of the partners and businesses Dext supports. I’m also looking forward to working with the wider team at Dext. We are entering a bold new chapter in the Dext story, and I’m delighted to have the opportunity to lead the business.”

About Dext

Dext Software Ltd delivers solutions that improve the financial data workflow processes of accountants, bookkeepers, and businesses worldwide. We are passionate about advancing and improving the accounting process for all.

We are the number one provider of automated accounting data extraction time, with an unrivalled breadth of integrations. Our current suite of products consists of Dext Prepare, Dext Precision and Dext Commerce, with multiple innovative, game-changing products in development.

For more information, visit www.dext.com and follow us on LinkedIn.