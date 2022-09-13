Blandy & Blandy New Hires Shows Continued Successful Growth

Blandy & Blandy a leading Thames Valley law firm have recently announced that they have bought on board a number of new hires, as the leading firm continues to grow

Amber Pocock, Ben Cowdry and Emily Boorman (pictured) are the three trainee solicitors that have begun two year training contacts with the firm.

In the meantime former trainees Louise Low (Dispute Resolution), Sophie Stone (Wills, Probate, Tax & Trusts), and Natasha Hood (Residential Property) have all joined the firm permanently following the completion of their training contracts.

Partner Debbie Brett, responsible for the firm’s training contracts programme, said: “Amber, Ben and Emily all impressed us at our trainee assessment day earlier this year and it is a pleasure to now welcome them to Blandy & Blandy, where they have already made an excellent start to their training contracts. We look forward to working with them and to watching them develop as they gain experience in different practice areas across the firm.”

In the Commercial Property team, experienced solicitor Harjinder Brah has arrived from a top tier firm in the West Midlands.

Harjinder said: “Blandy & Blandy is a prestigious law firm, renowned for consistently delivering a high quality service. I am delighted to be a part of the growing Commercial Property team and look forward to utilising both my expertise and passion to extend the team’s offering.”

Solicitor Jeanne Koua has joined the firm’s Corporate & Commercial team and will advise commercial and charity clients having completed her training at national charity Age UK and leading law firm Farrer & Co in London.

Jeanne said: “I am thrilled to be joining Blandy & Blandy and such a welcoming and professional Corporate & Commercial team. I am also pleased to be part of one of the leading Charities teams in the Thames Valley and I look forward to contributing and assisting colleagues and clients.”

The firm has also welcomed Sabah Siddiq as an associate solicitor in its Planning & Environmental Law team.

Sabah joins from a top 50 national law firm, and has gained experience at three other firms in the south east. She also brings over a decade’s experience of working in two local authorities in the Thames Valley, with insight into how they operate and make decisions.

Sabah added: “I am pleased to have joined Blandy & Blandy, recognised as one of the leading Planning Law firms nationally and as a top tier firm in the Thames Valley. I hope to make a valuable contribution to the Planning & Environmental team and look forward to working with colleagues and clients.”

Finally, Blandy & Blandy’s growing Wills, Probate Tax & Trusts team has also been strengthened with the arrivals of solicitor Joshua Rowlands and legal assistant Timothy Odell.