Don’t Miss Out on The Exceptional Gains from Uniglo (GLO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Binance Coin (BNB) This Fall

A new season is about to begin, and it could spark a revival of your cryptocurrency holdings. While many players in the crypto space struggle to keep their token price in the green zone – including Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) – three cryptos are expected to generate gains this fall that are considered to be nothing short of exceptional: Uniglo (GLO), Avalanche (AVAX), and Binance Coin (BNB). Let’s take a look at them one by one.

Avalanche (AVAX)

Avalanche is a smart contracts platform with a time-to-finality that outpaces Ethereum and many other similar platforms for transactions and decentralized applications. Ahead of Ethereum’s The Merge, Avalanche also uses a Proof of State consensus, having the most number of validators securing its protocol activities. Experts predict the network’s utility token, AVAX, will experience exceptional gains next season, as Avalanche continues to expand its capabilities and applications, especially its key functionalities and access for non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Binance Coin (BNB)

Binance Coin (BNB) is also expected to surge this coming fall and then skyrocket the following year. Binance Coin is the native utility token powering Binance Chain, one of the most respected and trusted trading venues and exchanges in crypto. While new competitors enter the market every so often, Binance Chain has held its ground after carving out a significant share of the crypto exchange market. For this reason, its BNB coin has increased by 66% while many other digital currencies and utility tokens have been permanently kept in the red zone.

Uniglo (GLO)

Out of the three cryptos that could offer exceptional gains this fall, we are most excited about Uniglo, a new decentralized project that introduces a unique burn process called the Ultra-Burn Mechanism designed to control the supply of its tokens in the market.

Unlike many other cryptos that live and die by popularity, Uniglo aims to introduce and develop a social currency called GLO that will be underpinned by a diversified asset composition. The project aims to start with a treasury to acquire various digitized properties including digital currencies (for speculative growth) and rare NFTs (for asset appreciation). By having an asset vault that is directly controlled and managed by the Uniglo community, each GLO holder would have a vote in the asset mixture. Each GLO investor would also have a fractionalized asset ownership of the acquired assets.

The Uniglo project is still in Phase 2 Presale, offering a 2.5% discount to investors who accumulate their GLO tokens before September 15. Exceptional gains are expected during the project’s launch in mid-October and beyond.

