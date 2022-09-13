Teens are Prone to Car Accidents in New York. Here’s Why

You most likely have heard of the term “risky behavior,” however what does that mean? Risky behavior is any behavior that can put you at risk of being hurt or killed. Many risky behaviors include driving while intoxicated, driving without a seat belt and riding with someone drunk or high. When it comes to risky behaviors, teens are more likely than adults to engage in them.

Many teens in New York are not aware of their rights when it comes to automobile accidents. Even cities like Binghamton are prone to car accidents. Insurance companies will take advantage of this lack of knowledge and try to pay you as little as possible for your injuries and property damage claims. Below are some reasons why teens are prone to car accidents in New York:

They’re Inexperienced Drivers

Teens have less driving experience than adults, so they’re more likely to make dangerous mistakes behind the wheel. They also may not be able to gauge how fast they’re going or how much time they need to stop at a stop sign or red light. This can lead to bad decisions when it comes time for braking or steering away from potential hazards on the road like pedestrians or other cars moving too.

They Have More Distractions

Distractions include talking on the phone, texting or emailing while driving. Distracted driving is the leading cause of death among teens in America. It’s also a major cause of car accidents in New York City and across the country. Distracted driving is any activity that takes your eyes off the road and your hands off the wheel while driving.

They Love Fast Cars

Young people often get their licenses earlier which means they have access sooner than ever before — and they tend to choose sports cars over sedans or family vehicles as their first cars. This makes them even more susceptible to crashes caused by speeding or reckless driving. Also, teens tend to speed because they want to keep up with their friends or try to get somewhere fast. In many cases, speeding is more dangerous than drinking and driving because it increases your chances of getting into an accident without any alcohol involved!

Poor Decision Making

Another reason why teens are prone to car accidents is because they tend to make poor decisions. This is because the brain does not fully develop until about age 25, which means that teens are not yet capable of making wise choices about how to act in certain situations. For example, if a teen sees a friend driving recklessly on the road and decides to follow suit by speeding or running red lights, then they may end up getting into an accident as well because of this poor decision-making ability.

A lot of it comes down to how a teen is raised and what kind of parenting they receive. The fact that many teens underestimate the destructive power of their cars heightens the risk—and this may be exacerbated for teens in rural or suburban areas where roads can be narrower and more winding. Getting the facts straight regarding auto insurance and teen drivers is important. Education will help lead the way to better informed decisions and, more importantly, safer teenagers behind the wheel.