Expansion Continues for Flint Bishop with 8 New Hires Underway

Following hot on the heels of the appointment of Niall Gilhooley as head of debt services, leading law firm Flint Bishop has recently welcomed eight new hires within its debt recovery operation.

The new hires show that Gilhooley has wasted no time in embedding plans to ensure the firm’s debt recovery offering is set up for success with a robust and future-proofed infrastructure to support the team’s continued expansion.

Describing the opportunities and pathways for growth as “significant”, Gilhooley’s restructured team has already welcomed 15 new members since he joined the firm in mid July, with a further 8 new hires planned over the coming months.

The recruitment drive comes at an exciting time for Flint Bishop following a circa £1m investment in its technology stack over the last 12 months, including ‘marketing leading’ telephony software which the firm claims will notably strengthen the ‘award-winning’ debt recovery services that it already provides to several of the UK’s household name brands.

Commenting on his future plans for the Debt Recovery team, Gilhooley added:

“To support the future growth trajectory in line with the firm’s strategic plans, economic factors and other market opportunities, I will work to further develop our operating model and operational resilience to deal with increased demand whilst we continue to exceed clients’ expectations.