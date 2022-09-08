Latitude Law takes on New Head of Global Immigration

Latitude Law who specialise in immigration law have recently revealed that they have taken on a new Head of Global Immigration Jacqui Allen to lead their new offering.

Allen has joined the firm from KPMG’s global immigration team in London to take lead of the global immigration practice at Latitude Law. The licensed New York State Attorney has an extensive corporate immigration background working for leading international firms in the past.

She has experience managing large global accounts, leading global immigration compliance projects, supporting clients with immigration transitions and confirming immigration requirements during company restructuring.

Additionally, Jacqui has provided innovative solutions and supported global mobility, HR and relocation providers following immigration rule amendments and global changes, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. She has also assisted clients with streamlining bespoke global processes in line with business needs and client population.

Commenting on Jacqui’s recruitment, Gary McIndoe, Managing Partner at Latitude Law, said: “With many businesses increasingly relying on global mobility, our new global immigration services will help business owners to maintain visibility over an international workforce by providing central immigration coordination and governance. We are delighted to welcome Jacqui to Latitude Law to head up our global immigration offering. She brings a wealth of experience and is a great addition to the team.”

On joining Latitude Law, Head of Global Immigration Jacqui Allen said: “This is an exciting opportunity to head up the global immigration practice at Latitude Law and I am pleased to be joining a firm with a strong reputation in the legal industry. I am looking forward to working with the firm’s existing clients, while forging new relationships. My own experience and the quality of the team at Latitude Law make us well placed to help businesses that are struggling to navigate a global immigration landscape.”

Latitude Law’s new global immigration service will help businesses looking to grow internationally, as well as those already established globally. Services include global coordination, work and residence permit applications, business visit compliance and monitoring, citizenship and settlement, and immigration compliance reviews and audits.

In addition to the new service offering, Latitude Law has also developed and invested in technology that will help to streamline processes and support companies throughout their immigration journey. This includes data transfer portals, efficient collation and reviews of immigration applications, document organisation, and validation and reviews.