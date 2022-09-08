Ringrose Law Appoint New Director Richard Teare

East Midlands based law firm Ringrose Law have recently announced the appointment of a new Director. Richard Teare who has been with the firm since 2014, became a Partner in 2020 and is now delighted to announce he is a director of the firm.

Richard started his career working in large regional law firms in Yorkshire and Warwickshire, he relocated to Lincolnshire 8 years ago with his wife and now children to join Ringrose Law.

Richard specialises in Medical Negligence and Personal Injury Law. Richard has gained particular experience in complex accidents causing death, amputation, spinal or head and brain injury, but is equally tenacious in helping individuals who have suffered accidents caused by public bodies, employers, animals, individuals or defective products. As a keen cyclist he also specialises in cycling accident claims.

Richard works tirelessly to help his clients, working together with them to help claim the compensation they deserve but most importantly supports clients access rehabilitation and regain independence after their traumatic injury.

In 2020 Richard was a Finalist for Claimant Lawyer of the Year Award at The Personal Injury Awards and has subsequently helped to lead the Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence team to become finalists for Claimant Team of the Year in 2021 and to be recognised as the ‘Best Personal Injury and Clinical Negligence Firm’ in the East Midlands by the SME Legal Awards 2022.

Alongside his day job, Richard plays a vital role in the running of the firm’s Personal Injury & Medical Negligence department, as well as being on the Operations Board and Head of Health & Safety.

Richard comments

“I relocated to join Ringrose Law as a solicitor eight years ago on the strength of the company’s reputation for client care and the forward-thinking management team. Each day since I have been proud of the work we have done to provide a first class service and positive experience to our clients and also to our colleagues. Ringrose Law was a positive place to work and thrive and so the decision to accept a directorship was an easy one to make. I am excited by the trajectory of the firm and to the possibilities for its successful future.”

John Knight, Senior Director says:

“Richard is a highly respected member of the firm, since he started at Ringrose Law he has taken more and more responsibilities and plays a vital role in the day to day running of the Personal Injury & Medical Negligence Department, as well as the running of the firm. Richard has drive and ambition and on behalf of all my fellow Directors we welcome Richard into the firm.”