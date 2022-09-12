Community-oriented Cryptocurrencies Worth Purchasing: Big Eyes Coin, Unus Sed Leo, and VeChain

Decentralization is getting increasingly popular in the cryptocurrency and blockchain network system because of its increased advantage. A lot of platforms might be decentralized but they can’t utilize it to their peak. These are a few cryptocurrencies that utilize it to the fullest potential: Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Unus Sed Leo (LEO), and VeChain (VET).

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) – Rise of the ecosystem of feline Meme Coins!

The current advantage of the Big Eyes Coin (BIG) can draw crypto community members to it because the token has a lot of benefits. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is a decentralized and community-based token, created to generate profit and contribute to the community and real-life events. The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would include non-fungible tokens (NFTs) into its already unique ecosystem and release unique NFTs to its users during their first live NFT event.

In the NFT marketplace, the only charges would be those collected after an NFT is resold and there’s only a little percentage collected.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Tokenomics

200 billion tokens to be available for circulation worldwide.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) merch would be available in both digital and physical forms.

No transaction fees and buy or sell taxes.

Potential for x200 profit in the market.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) would be available on cryptocurrency exchanges after launch.

Unus Sed Leo (LEO)

The Unus Sed Leo (LEO) is a cryptocurrency platform, created in May 2019 by iFinex and it’s a token that is used in transacting on the Bitfinex platform. The Unus Sed Leo (LEO) is available on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain and the EOSIO (EOS) blockchain. On the Unus Sed Leo (LEO) platform, money can be saved because there are no charges or fees, and if a user holds a specific amount of tokens, they would be eligible for discounts and incentives on the system.

The primary goal of Bitfinex and the Unus Sed Leo (LEO) is the development of the community while still enjoying benefits and profits from transactions made on the platform. It also operates a buyback and burns protocol to control token supply in the market and to keep it from inflating. The Unus Sed Leo (LEO) token gives users interoperability and various uses in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and decentralized applications (dApps).

Features of Unus Sed Leo (LEO) Platform

There are order books with high-quality liquidity pools on the platform, and this allows users to exchange LEO tokens with other cryptocurrency tokens.

The platform gives profitable leverage by providing users with direct access to a peer-to-peer market.

It has a highly customizable workspace for users to organize according to their aesthetics.

High security to guarantee token and data safety.

VeChain (VET)

VeChain (VET) is a cryptocurrency platform that aims to break down existing barriers to allow existing businesses to benefit from the value of blockchain technology. It also solves real-world problems by focusing on supply chain management. VeChain (VET) seeks to give its users customizable technical elements to the needs of its users, developers, and firms. VeChain (VET) also aims to help in digitizing products, helping in the identification of fake/counterfeit products using a smart NFC tag to link actual products and a unique blockchain identity.

VET tokens are the tokens used by the VeChain network for its users’ transactions. Holding VET tokens directly would also generate VTHO (reward tokens for Authority Masternodes on the network) tokens which users can use on the platform infinitely as long as activities consume less VTHO than created. There are currently 86,712,634,466 units of the VET token in circulation.