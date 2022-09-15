Advantages and key features of Vulkan

Licensed Vulkan – the best alternative to offline clubs On what criteria Vulkan exceeds land-based clubs. A wide range of slot machines, loyalty program, bonuses, secure payments.

Stars gambling club offers a wide range of gambling entertainment. The catalog of the official site has several hundred licensed machines. You can enter Vulkan from your PC or mobile device.

The advantage of the Vulkan club over offline halls

To start playing online, you need to make a minimum of effort. A gamer just need to log in to the official website of the Vulkan casino, register and make a deposit. Visitors to the portal offers two ways to register and more than 10 payment systems.

Online club surpasses offline halls in the number of slot machines. The collection of site has classic and modern versions of slots. You can choose a game by name or by a particular developer. Other advantages of the online casino:

secure payments;

bonuses and promotions;

loyalty program;

the ability to play for free;

mobile application;

24-hour support service.

The developers of the online club Stars paid special attention to the safety of customers. Registered users are guaranteed complete confidentiality of personal data. Information about the amounts of deposits and amounts of payments is not distributed to unauthorized persons.

Payments are made through encrypted communication channels. If a visitor wins a large sum, it is guaranteed to be paid out. The money will come to the card, e-wallet or other details that belong to the owner of the account. Theft or loss of winnings is practically excluded.

Play online casino is convenient because the gamer will be able to set the regularity and duration of game sessions. At the same time, the online club offers quite low betting limits. There are slot machines in the catalog, with a minimum bet level of 2 credits. The player himself sets the currency of the account. This procedure is done during the registration of an account.

For a more comfortable game for real money you can download and install a mobile application casino Stars. Download link is available on the official website. The application is installed on Android and iOS gadgets.

Unlike offline clubs, the online casino offers an advantageous loyalty system. It is implemented in the form of membership in the VIP club. Each registered user who has passed the account verification becomes a member of the loyalty program. The authentication procedure is to send scans of passport to the online casino e-mail.

The rules of incentives are simple – the more often a visitor plays for money, the more bonuses are available to him. The main tools of the loyalty program are cashback, exclusive promo codes, accelerated withdrawal, etc. You can track the progress of your rating in your personal cabinet.