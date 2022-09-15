Trustd App Launches Safe Browsing for iOS and Android users to protect them against rising threat from phishing attacks

For the first time since launching in 2019, UK-based Traced Ltd has introduced an in-app subscription to premium security features into its free security app, so that iOS and Android users can stay protected against phishing attacks and malicious web content as they browse the web.

Safe Browsing is the first feature Traced is including in Trustd Plus, and it’s available to both iOS and Android users. Safe Browsing is the same enterprise-grade available to customers of their business threat solution – Trustd MTD, and Traced is offering it to consumers to upgrade their on-device security for a low monthly subscription.

The introduction of premium features via Trustd Plus is a first for Traced, which has been acclaimed with an average 4.5 star rating across over 8000 reviews globally on Google Play. Users appreciate Traced’s privacy-first ethos and threat detection capabilities.

What is Safe Browsing and how does it protect against phishing?

Mobile phishing attacks are on the rise (in fact, they increased 700% in the first half of last year (Source: Proofpoint data). There’s smishing, vishing, phishing over social media and email, and there’s also phishing content on the web that lures a target to download a malicious app or enter their private details into a form.

The free Trustd app protects consumers against phishing by scanning phishing links in text messages, email apps, productivity and messaging apps like Slack, WhatsApp, Skype and social media – blocking the link from opening.

Safe Browsing in Trustd Plus provides a deeper layer of phishing protection. It detects and blocks fake and malicious websites while users browse the web from any app. Safe Browsing would detect malicious websites such as those used in the Dracarys and Malibot malware campaigns, preventing users from accessing the sites before they could download the infected app. In phishing attacks that present forms that send sensitive data back to the attackers, Safe Browsing would block those webpages from opening before a victim can enter any personal information.

To experience peace of mind when browsing the web, users can subscribe to Trustd Plus through the Trustd app. Download from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play (Android).

About Traced

The Traced (https://traced.app) team of security and privacy evangelists has won several cybersecurity awards and works with Microsoft’s MISA program, the Coalition Against Stalkerware, and the NCSC for Startups. Combining the threat intelligence from 250k+ protected mobile devices with that of other industry vendors, Traced’s ever-evolving AI technology stays one step ahead of the cyber criminals, protecting individuals and businesses from data loss from mobile phishing attacks, compromised WiFi networks, unpatched devices, malware and leaky apps.