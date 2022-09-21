KYND wins 2022 FinTech Award for Most Innovative Cyber Risk Management Solutions Provider

Wealth & Finance International have announced the winners of the Fintech Awards 2022, recognising the world’s most innovative service providers for the finance industry.

KYND Limited, a provider of pioneering cyber risk management products and services, has been recognised as “Most Innovative Cyber Risk Management Solutions Provider of 2022” in the Fintech Awards hosted by Wealth and Finance International, a leading publication and guide to the global financial market.

The Fintech Awards promote the world’s most standout cybertech companies committed to providing business with secure and innovative ways to manage finance and assets.

KYND have been awarded for their work in helping finance organisations take control over cyber risk in assets and investments through proprietary risk management technology and insight-led advice.

Cyber risk presents a clear and present danger to businesses of all sizes and this includes investments and assets. With the latest reports indicating that criminals can penetrate 93% of company networks , reducing risk is a vital step toward protecting investment capital and building cyber resilience in businesses.

KYND and its tailor-made tools support investments and assets at every stage, whether its due diligence or daily portfolio management, providing insight into the risks that really matter and remediation advice for every threat identified. With KYND, investment managers can keep on top of risk the easy way and stop it from impacting investments – even as the threat landscape evolves.





Commenting on the awards, Wealth and Finance International said: "Those operating within the FinTech industry are constantly pushing boundaries and limitations, providing consumers and business leaders with a more simplified user experience when it comes to financial management. FinTech experts make our lives easier and eliminate unnecessary levels of stress from our daily lives." KYND CEO and Co-Founder, Andy Thomas, commented: "The financial sector is quickly discovering that their assets and investments are as vulnerable to cyber risks as any other business. Being able to provide them with a quick and easy way to see where these risks lie in an organisation and support to reduce them has been incredibly important to us. Receiving recognition of the hard work and successes we've had within the sector with awards like this goes a long way to build our confidence that we're making a difference in the industry."

KYND has created pioneering cyber risk technology that makes assessing, understanding, and managing business cyber risks easier and quicker than ever before. It’s now the global choice for finance, private equity and insurance sectors and their proprietary blend of tools is an industry-first that helps tackle the priority of cyber risk for businesses of all sizes.

Recognising that one size doesn’t fit all when it comes to cyber risk, KYND’s made to measure products help across all industries from instantly revealing an organisation’s cyber risks with just a website name to secure cyber insurance to providing due diligence in the investment process and increasing the ROI for present and future investments. As the cyber landscape continues to evolve, KYND is quickly becoming the trusted and leading provider in this field.





