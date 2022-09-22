Home improvement projects to take on this season

De-clutter

The easiest, most low-commitment home improvement project you can undertake this season is to declutter. With the increase in second-hand sales, there is no better time to have a clear out and sell your unused things. If you aren’t up for selling things then consider donating them to a local charity, some charities even offer collection from home making it easier than ever to donate.

Decluttering your home will give it a fresh feel for the new season and allow a calmer space for any additional changes you want to make to your home later on.

Upgrade your bathroom

A bathroom renovation can really change the feel of a home. Having a space you love to use every morning and every evening really adds to the quality of your home, whilst also adding value should you ever choose to sell.

If a full bathroom renovation is out of your budget, or you don’t have enough time for it, consider making small but impactful changes. These changes could include installing a new shower, retiling, or redoing your grout.

First impressions count

When we think of home improvements we typically think of the interiors of our homes. However, revamping the front of your home can also make a noticeable difference. This can be anything from repainting your front door, jet washing the front of your home, or de-weeding your front garden.

Make things cosy

As the weather begins to cool, it is the perfect time to make your home cosy. This doesn’t need to be costly; it can include adding texture to a room through rugs, blankets and cushions. Lighting can also play a big part in this. Try introducing warm lamps rather than bright overhead lights for a warmer feel.

Replace your hardware

Hardware, although small, can have a really big impact on the appearance of your home. Replacing your hardware for something new can give any room a whole new look. Try going for something timeless and consider the wear and tear that it is likely to endure. Be sure to go for hard-wearing, high-quality hardware to ensure it won’t chip over time.

Refresh your walls

Any home, no matter how well you care for it, suffers from general wear and tear over time. An easy way to overcome this is to dedicate some time to re-painting the walls in your home. Whether it be a new coat of the existing colour or a new colour altogether, this is a great way to give your home a new lease of life.

Clear out your gutters

A job that most people inevitably put off, cleaning out your gutters is an important thing to do at this time of year as the chance of rain significantly increases. Leaving gutters blocked can lead to damage further down the line which can then be costly and stressful. A good way to prevent this is to stay on top of gutter maintenance regularly.